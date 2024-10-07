AMOEBA: Amoéba: Publication of the half-year financial report at 30 June 2024

Press release

Chassieu (France), October 7, 2024, - 5:45pm - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), an industrial greentech specialising in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoebae , announces the publication of its half-year financial report for 2024.

The half-year financial report to 30 June 2024 can be consulted on the company's website at https://amoeba-nature.com/ in the "Investor" / "Financial documents" / "Half-year financial report" / "2024" section.

Next institutional investor event: Biotech & Healthcare Seminar

organised by Portzamparc BNP Paribas on 9 October 2024

About Amoéba :

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) with the ambition to become a major player for the treatment of microbiological risk in the crop protection and cosmetic sectors.

Based on the natural properties of a unique, exclusively patented, microorganism, the only one of its kind in the world, our biological solutions offer a viable alternative to the chemical products that are widely used in the industry today. Amoéba is currently focused on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market. As the market release of phytosanitary products is subject to local regulatory approvals, the Company has completed the regulatory processes required and in 2022 obtained approval for its active substance in the United States and its recommendation for approval in Europe, issued by the Austrian authority. As the cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a relevant authority in Europe and the United States, the party responsible for bringing the formulated cosmetic product to market must carry out a self-assessment of its safety.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth. The Company is a member of the BPI Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, please visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

Contacts:

Amoéba Actus finance & communication Jean-François DOUCET

Chief Executive Officer

+33 (0)4 26 69 16 00

jf.doucet@amoeba-nature.com Investor relations

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

amoeba@actus.fr Press relations

Serena BONI

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 29, 2024 under number D24-0352 and available on the Amoéba website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba . The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xpyclsVvY22Xlm9pYcaZbZRlbWZmm2DFmmWVmmpoZZ/KmZ2RmmxinJSbZnFplmdo

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88122-20241007-mise-a-disposition-du-rfs-vdef-eng.pdf