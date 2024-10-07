Anzeige
WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
München
07.10.24
08:14 Uhr
6,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 07

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them.

1

Details of theperson discharging managerial responsibilities /person closely associated

a)

Name

Elisabeth Scott

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

b)

LEI

LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)



GB0005774855

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchases of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

534.00p

2,200

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



2,200

534.00p

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-10-07

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)



Release
© 2024 PR Newswire
