Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - LAFLEUR MINERALS INC. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: WPNNF) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the OTC Markets Group has approved the trading of its common on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"). The Company's common shares started trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "WPNNF" as of the opening of the market on October 7, 2024.

Uplisting to the OTCQB will provide the Company with greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LFLR".

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies including those in the mining and natural resources sectors. Companies listed on OTCQB are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Appointment of Senior Advisor

The Company also announces the appointment of Jean Lafleur as a Senior Advisor to the Company. Mr. Lafleur will advise the Company's CEO and Board on exploration and development of the Swanson Gold Project and assist with project generation, corporate strategy, and capital raises strongly benefiting from his extensive technical advisory and mining experience in Canada and the Province of Québec.

Mr. Lafleur is a Professional Geologist with 45 years of experience in Geology and Mineral Exploration in Canada, and internationally in the USA, Mexico, Latin America, Ireland, Spain, and Africa. He has been a C-suite executive for multiple small-cap junior exploration companies and has led successful exploration programs in Québec and Ontario. Mr. Lafleur has remained active as a technical, management, and financing consultant with junior explorers since the early 2000's thru his private geo-consultancy firm. His expertise also spans company and project evaluations, audits and reporting, exploration program planning, execution and reporting, and research and investment presentations across Canada, USA, and Europe. Mr. Lafleur obtained his B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in Geology from the University of Ottawa and was active as an exploration geologist early in his career with trend setters Newmont, Falconbridge, Dome Mines, and Placer Dome. He successfully led exploration teams in the search for precious and base metals, nickel, and PGE's, uranium and iron; and he brings a proven track record in leadership skills, strategic planning and mineral exploration leading to discovery.

Mr. Lafleur is currently Senior Manager for North America at Appian Capital Advisory LLP, a mining-focused private equity firm based in London, UK, and is primarily sourcing and presenting potential mining transactions to Appian for companies headquartered in Québec and in North America, or that have assets in and outside of the continent, as well as assisting on the execution of transactions.

Paul Ténière, CEO of LaFleur Minerals stated, "With our successful uplisting to the OTCQB, LaFleur Minerals continues its long-term strategy to expand accessibility of the Company to a broader audience. Our U.S. investor base is an important group of shareholders, and I am pleased to be increasing our exposure to one of the largest investor markets globally. I am also very excited to have Jean join our team as a Senior Advisor to help us advance our numerous gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. Jean shares our vision of rapidly advancing the Swanson Gold Project by increasing mineral resources and evaluating potential mining opportunities in the Val-d'Or region. I look forward to working closely with Jean as we embark on an exciting phase of development at Swanson."

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: WPNNF) is focused on the acquisition and development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project, which has significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is over 15,000 hectares (150 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several others. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential.

LaFleur is currently acquiring high-resolution airborne geophysics (mag VLF-EM) to help identify mineralized structures at Swanson and completing detailed soil surveys and prospecting/geological mapping for the purpose of drill hole targeting with the goal to commence diamond drilling on several targets within the next several months. Lafleur Minerals is also actively exploring its Mazerac Lithium Property adjacent to Power Metals' Mazerac Lithium Property .

ON BEHALF OF LAFLEUR MINERALS INC.

LaFleur Minerals Inc.

1500-1055 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225753

SOURCE: LaFleur Minerals Inc.