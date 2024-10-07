Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
Main Street Financial Services Corp. Announces Dividend Reinvestment Plan for Shareholders

WOOSTER, Ohio, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Main Street Financial Services Corp. (OTCQX:MSWV), (the "Company"), the holding company parent of Main Street Bank Corp. (the "Bank") announced today that it has implemented a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) as part of the Computershare Investment Plan. The DRIP will provide eligible Main Street Financial Services Corporation shareholders with the opportunity and convenience of automatic reinvestment of dividends in reinvestment shares. For more information or if you would like to enroll in the program, please visit the transfer agent's website www.computershare.com/investor and search Main Street Financial Services or contact your investment broker.

About MSWV: Main Street Financial Services Corp. is a $1.4 billion holding company headquartered in Wooster, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Main Street Bank Corp. was founded in 1899 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, and mortgage services across its branch infrastructure. Today, Main Street Bank Corp operates 19 branch locations in Wooster, Ohio, Wheeling, West Virginia and other surrounding communities in Ohio and West Virginia.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Factors which could result in material variations include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates which could affect net interest margins and net interest income, competitive factors which could affect net interest income and noninterest income, changes in demand for loans, deposits and other financial services in the Company's market area; changes in asset quality, general economic conditions as well as other factors discussed in documents filed by the Company from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occurred after the date on which such statements were made.

Contact:

Main Street Financial Services Corp.
James R. VanSickle II
President and Chief Executive Officer
330-264-5767


