Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Oct-2024 / 17:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
7 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               7 October 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      138,239 
Highest price paid per share:         132.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          130.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 131.6774p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 334,612,802 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (334,612,802) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      131.6774p                    138,239

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
6035               132.00      08:59:55          00071670973TRLO0      XLON 
5396               132.00      08:59:55          00071670974TRLO0      XLON 
3022               132.00      08:59:55          00071670975TRLO0      XLON 
2456               132.00      08:59:55          00071670976TRLO0      XLON 
11522               132.00      08:59:55          00071670977TRLO0      XLON 
5088               130.00      09:22:09          00071672388TRLO0      XLON 
700                131.50      11:39:45          00071678169TRLO0      XLON 
4562               131.50      11:40:18          00071678196TRLO0      XLON 
10720               132.00      14:52:23          00071686187TRLO0      XLON 
5547               132.00      14:52:23          00071686188TRLO0      XLON 
1748               132.00      14:52:23          00071686189TRLO0      XLON 
1708               132.00      14:52:23          00071686190TRLO0      XLON 
3425               132.00      14:52:23          00071686191TRLO0      XLON 
3691               132.00      14:52:23          00071686192TRLO0      XLON 
152                132.00      14:52:23          00071686193TRLO0      XLON 
5130               132.00      14:52:23          00071686194TRLO0      XLON 
5712               132.00      14:52:23          00071686195TRLO0      XLON 
1509               132.00      14:52:23          00071686196TRLO0      XLON 
152                132.00      14:52:23          00071686197TRLO0      XLON 
1540               132.00      14:52:23          00071686198TRLO0      XLON 
1000               132.00      14:52:23          00071686199TRLO0      XLON 
3304               132.00      14:52:23          00071686200TRLO0      XLON 
3800               132.00      14:52:23          00071686201TRLO0      XLON 
1066               132.00      14:52:23          00071686202TRLO0      XLON 
1900               132.00      14:52:23          00071686203TRLO0      XLON 
1900               132.00      14:52:23          00071686204TRLO0      XLON 
1082               131.50      14:52:23          00071686205TRLO0      XLON 
4271               131.50      14:52:23          00071686206TRLO0      XLON 
5529               132.00      15:00:09          00071686721TRLO0      XLON 
5400               132.00      15:04:10          00071686989TRLO0      XLON 
65                132.00      15:04:35          00071687004TRLO0      XLON 
5323               131.00      15:36:40          00071689455TRLO0      XLON 
880                131.00      15:44:10          00071690032TRLO0      XLON 
4342               131.00      15:44:10          00071690033TRLO0      XLON 
691                131.00      15:56:00          00071691068TRLO0      XLON 
500                131.00      15:56:00          00071691069TRLO0      XLON 
3747               131.00      15:56:00          00071691070TRLO0      XLON 
2047               131.00      16:06:20          00071691794TRLO0      XLON 
868                131.00      16:10:20          00071692056TRLO0      XLON 
1204               131.00      16:10:55          00071692070TRLO0      XLON 
5959               131.00      16:10:55          00071692071TRLO0      XLON 
773                131.00      16:10:55          00071692072TRLO0      XLON 
1403               131.00      16:11:09          00071692079TRLO0      XLON 
1162               131.00      16:11:09          00071692080TRLO0      XLON 
197                131.00      16:11:09          00071692081TRLO0      XLON 
11                131.00      16:11:09          00071692082TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  351411 
EQS News ID:  2003609 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2003609&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2024 12:26 ET (16:26 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
