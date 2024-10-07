DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 07-Oct-2024 / 17:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 7 October 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 7 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 138,239 Highest price paid per share: 132.00p Lowest price paid per share: 130.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 131.6774p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 334,612,802 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (334,612,802) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 131.6774p 138,239

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 6035 132.00 08:59:55 00071670973TRLO0 XLON 5396 132.00 08:59:55 00071670974TRLO0 XLON 3022 132.00 08:59:55 00071670975TRLO0 XLON 2456 132.00 08:59:55 00071670976TRLO0 XLON 11522 132.00 08:59:55 00071670977TRLO0 XLON 5088 130.00 09:22:09 00071672388TRLO0 XLON 700 131.50 11:39:45 00071678169TRLO0 XLON 4562 131.50 11:40:18 00071678196TRLO0 XLON 10720 132.00 14:52:23 00071686187TRLO0 XLON 5547 132.00 14:52:23 00071686188TRLO0 XLON 1748 132.00 14:52:23 00071686189TRLO0 XLON 1708 132.00 14:52:23 00071686190TRLO0 XLON 3425 132.00 14:52:23 00071686191TRLO0 XLON 3691 132.00 14:52:23 00071686192TRLO0 XLON 152 132.00 14:52:23 00071686193TRLO0 XLON 5130 132.00 14:52:23 00071686194TRLO0 XLON 5712 132.00 14:52:23 00071686195TRLO0 XLON 1509 132.00 14:52:23 00071686196TRLO0 XLON 152 132.00 14:52:23 00071686197TRLO0 XLON 1540 132.00 14:52:23 00071686198TRLO0 XLON 1000 132.00 14:52:23 00071686199TRLO0 XLON 3304 132.00 14:52:23 00071686200TRLO0 XLON 3800 132.00 14:52:23 00071686201TRLO0 XLON 1066 132.00 14:52:23 00071686202TRLO0 XLON 1900 132.00 14:52:23 00071686203TRLO0 XLON 1900 132.00 14:52:23 00071686204TRLO0 XLON 1082 131.50 14:52:23 00071686205TRLO0 XLON 4271 131.50 14:52:23 00071686206TRLO0 XLON 5529 132.00 15:00:09 00071686721TRLO0 XLON 5400 132.00 15:04:10 00071686989TRLO0 XLON 65 132.00 15:04:35 00071687004TRLO0 XLON 5323 131.00 15:36:40 00071689455TRLO0 XLON 880 131.00 15:44:10 00071690032TRLO0 XLON 4342 131.00 15:44:10 00071690033TRLO0 XLON 691 131.00 15:56:00 00071691068TRLO0 XLON 500 131.00 15:56:00 00071691069TRLO0 XLON 3747 131.00 15:56:00 00071691070TRLO0 XLON 2047 131.00 16:06:20 00071691794TRLO0 XLON 868 131.00 16:10:20 00071692056TRLO0 XLON 1204 131.00 16:10:55 00071692070TRLO0 XLON 5959 131.00 16:10:55 00071692071TRLO0 XLON 773 131.00 16:10:55 00071692072TRLO0 XLON 1403 131.00 16:11:09 00071692079TRLO0 XLON 1162 131.00 16:11:09 00071692080TRLO0 XLON 197 131.00 16:11:09 00071692081TRLO0 XLON 11 131.00 16:11:09 00071692082TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

