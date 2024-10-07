London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - Crucial engagement and collaboration across industries and sectors is a major theme of Resourcing Tomorrow in 2024, and the calibre of speakers assembled for keynote and panel discussions speaks to its importance.

"The future of our energy systems - and our planet - depends on our ability to work together across borders, sectors, and communities," says Lamé Verre, Co-Founder and Chair Advisory Board of Lean In Equity and Sustainability. "By fostering a culture of collaboration, mutual respect, and shared responsibility, we can navigate the complexities of the energy transition and build a sustainable, equitable, and prosperous energy future for all."

Verre, a fellow at the Energy Institute, will be among a stellar line-up of speakers at Resourcing Tomorrow. She will bring a unique perspective to discussions about new energy supply chain transparency and security, and fostering stronger collaboration between the mining, renewable energy, and utilities sectors.

"Transitioning to sustainable energy requires significant financial investment, technological advancement, and knowledge exchange," Verre says. "Collaboration among governments, private sector players, and international organisations can effectively pool these resources."

Joining Verre on stage at Resourcing Tomorrow to examine the energy transition and cross-sector collaboration from all angles will be respected industry leaders such as Joël Frijhoff, Lead Sustainability Advisor and Programme Lead at Ørsted; Dr Lawrence Jones, Senior Vice President of International Programs at the Edison Electric Institute; Tae-Yoon Kim, Senior Energy Analyst at the International Energy Agency; and Marit Brommer, CEO of the International Geothermal Association, among others.

The Edison Electric Institute represents all US investor-owned electric companies, providing electricity for 220 million Americans and employing more than one million workers across 50 states and the District of Columbia. Dr Jones is an award-winning author, thought leader, and practitioner with over 25 years of experience in the energy industry. His career has been marked by forward-looking and novel thinking that Resourcing Tomorrow aims to harness.

Ørsted, a Danish multinational energy company and global leader in offshore wind, is a significant end-user of transition minerals. Frijhoff has been a vocal advocate for increasing supply chain transparency to address social and environmental risks and promote responsible mining practices. "More cooperation and action are needed to mature this topic in the renewable energy sector," he says. "We need to pick up the pace because renewable energy projects should not come at the expense of human rights, in our own operations or in our value chains."

By fostering dialogue between the mining sector and related industries, Resourcing Tomorrow aims to unite efforts across sectors to accelerate the energy transition. In today's dynamic landscape, collaborating with stakeholders outside the traditional mining industry is more crucial than ever to drive growth and innovation in the mining field.

Resourcing Tomorrow is excited to co-host an event with the International Geothermal Association, a global organisation supporting the geothermal sector and delivering the future of clean energy, alongside this year's event. The organisation's mission to advocate for and promote the sustainable utilisation and development of geothermal resources globally aligns with Resourcing Tomorrow's objective to unite efforts across the mining industry and beyond as we face the unprecedented challenges of the energy transition. This added dimension will upgrade Resourcing Tomorrow's insight offering as we hear from leading experts in the geothermal field.

