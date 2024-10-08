Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D) (the "Company" or "FendX"), a nanotechnology company developing surface protection coatings to control the spread of pathogens, announces its participation in the upcoming Global Markets Forum (the "Conference"). This event, sponsored by Aquis Stock Exchange, the Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTC Markets, will take place in New York City on October 9, 2024. FendX will also be part of the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, also hosted by the OTC Markets, with a virtual presentation on October 10th at 2 pm ET.

Attendance at the Conference is by invitation only. Dr. Carolyn Myers will give a presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings with interested investors, providing an opportunity for direct interaction and discussion.

The Company also announces it entered into an extension agreement dated October 7, 2024 for the extension of the investor relations services agreement with MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH ("MIC") previously announced on March 28, 2024. The extension period will be for a further six-month period to April 1, 2025. The maximum monthly fee payable to MIC will be up to 65,000 EUR (approx. Cdn$96,800), with each monthly amount and services subject to prior written approval by the Company. The services include analytics, content creation and publishing, digital and social media marketing and other related investor communication services. MIC and its principals are arm's length to the Company. MIC's contact information is as follows: Gerhart-Hauptmann-Str. 49B,51379 Leverkusen, NRW, Germany, attention: Christina Hammer, contact@micpublishing.de , telephone: +49 2171 7766628. The Company has the option to renew the agreement after the six-month term, and any renewal will be at the discretion of the Company.

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a Canada-based nanotechnology company focused on developing products to make people's lives safer by reducing the spread of pathogens. The Company is developing both film and spray products to protect surfaces from contamination. The lead product under development, REPELWRAP film, is a protective surface coating film that, due to its repelling properties, prevents the adhesion of pathogens and reduces their transmission on surfaces prone to contamination. The spray nanotechnology is a bifunctional spray coating being developed to reduce contamination on surfaces by repelling and killing pathogens. The Company is conducting research and development activities using its nanotechnology in collaboration with industry-leading partners, including McMaster University. The Company has exclusive worldwide licenses to its technology and IP portfolio from McMaster, which encompass both film and spray coating nanotechnology formulations.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

"Carolyn Myers"

Carolyn Myers

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information, please visit https://fendxtech.com/ and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to: the plans of the Company; further renewal of the MIC services agreement after the six-month term; and products under development and any pathogen reduction benefits related thereto. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include: product candidates only being in formulation/reformulation stages; limited operating history; research and development activities; dependence on collaborative partners, licensors and others; effect of general economic and political conditions; and other risk factors set forth in the Company's public filings which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is urged to refer to such public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225928

SOURCE: FendX Technologies Inc.