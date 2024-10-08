Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.10.2024 06:06 Uhr
Yardi Wins Proptech Company of the Year at the Smart Built Environment Awards

Recognised for the second consecutive year for innovative proptech in the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® was named Proptech Company of The Year for its investment, asset, and property management software, and dedication to developing and supporting software for the Middle East real estate industry.

Held on October 5, 2024, at Grosvenor House, Dubai, the Smart Built Environment Awards (SBEA) is the leading regional event honouring excellence in the management of buildings and communities. Established in 2021, SBEA is the only awards in the Middle East to take on a comprehensive and holistic evaluation of all the key performers involved in the management of the built environment. It covers four key sectors: facilities management, property management, community management and proptech.

The winners are decided after thorough evaluation by a 12-member jury comprising leading experts from all four sectors.

"We are thrilled to receive the Proptech Company of the Year award at the SBEA 2024 for the second consecutive year," stated Said Haider, senior director for Yardi. "This recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to innovation and our dedication to shaping the future of real estate technology. Thanks to our exceptional team and clients whose support has been vital to our achievements. Together, we are continually transforming the landscape of proptech."

See how Yardi can drive your digital transformation with a connected real estate platform.

About the Smart Built Environment Awards
The Smart Built Environment Awards are the premier awards for the built environment. It is the first-ever award to recognise industry innovations and achievements in Property Management, Community Management, Facilities Management, and PropTech. For more information, visit sbefa.com.

About Yardi
Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524665/Yardi_Proptech.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yardi-wins-proptech-company-of-the-year-at-the-smart-built-environment-awards-302268999.html

