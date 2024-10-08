Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim to acquire OX Engineered Products



08.10.2024



Leading U.S. provider of advanced insulation systems

2024E net sales of USD 136 million

Highly synergistic acquisition, EPS accretive from year one

Complementing Holcim's range of building envelope solutions Holcim has signed an agreement to acquire OX Engineered Products, a leading U.S. provider of advanced insulation systems for residential and commercial applications, with 2024E net sales of USD 136 million. OX Engineered Products develops and manufactures an innovative range of insulation solutions with proprietary technologies and trusted brands. With manufacturing facilities in the Midwest and Southeast of the U.S., the company is a preferred provider of high-quality solutions for the nation's largest homebuilders. With OX's complementary technologies, Holcim will offer an extended range of building envelope solutions for residential and commercial applications to meet its North American customers' needs. The acquisition is highly synergistic and EPS accretive from year one. Miljan Gutovic, CEO Holcim: "OX Engineered Products is the ideal addition to Holcim's business in North America, with its complementary range of proprietary technologies and trusted brands. Its premium solutions enable us to offer the full suite of building envelope systems to our North America customers, from residential to commercial applications. I warmly welcome all 210 employees of OX Engineered Products to the Holcim family and look forward to unleashing our next chapter of growth together." OX Engineered Products is a preferred provider of high-quality innovative weatherization systems for builders and contractors. Its proprietary technologies range from housewraps and structural sheathing to integrated insulation solutions. This acquisition continues the expansion of Holcim's Solutions & Products business into the most attractive construction segments, from roofing and insulation to repair and refurbishment. The transaction is in line with Holcim's commitment to financial discipline and is subject to customary conditions and regulatory clearance in the U.S. It is expected to close in Q4 2024. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 27.0 billion in 2023. Our 63,448 employees are driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet across our regions to improve living standards for all. We partner with our customers to offer the broadest range of advanced solutions, from sustainable building materials ECOPact and ECOPlanet, to our circular technology ECOCycle®, all the way to Elevate's advanced roofing and insulation systems. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.



