

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to more than a 2-week low of 1.6341 against the euro, a 6-day low of 99.09 against the yen and a 4-day low of 1.0988 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6239, 100.13 and 1.1030, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to more than 3-week lows of 0.6715 and 0.9155 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6757 and 0.9200, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.65 against the euro, 96.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the kiwi, 0.65 against the greenback and 0.90 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News