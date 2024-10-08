

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-week low of 1.7967 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.7914.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi slid to nearly a 4-week low of 0.6108 and a 6-day low of 90.12 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6124 and 90.75, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.81 against the euro, 0.59 against the greenback and 88.00 against the yen.



