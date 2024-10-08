

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to 4-day lows of 108.21 against the yen and 1.4966 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 108.80 and 1.4942, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie edged down to 1.3635 from Monday's closing value of 1.3616.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 104.00 against the yen, 1.52 against the euro and 1.37 against the greenback.



