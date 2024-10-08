Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
08.10.24
08:03 Uhr
3,955 Euro
-0,085
-2,10 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9504,01508:46
Dow Jones News
08.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
87 Leser



Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Monday, 07 October 2024, it purchased 
a total of 324,513 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. 
Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme 
announced on 4 September 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 07/10/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   324,513 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          3.99 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.04 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.0035

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 218,445,145 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 218,445,145 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
1,882             4.0350         08:06:22         1J4X9U9TM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,882             4.0350         08:06:22         1J4X9U9TN        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
350              4.0350         08:06:22         1J4X9U9TO        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,400             4.0350         08:06:22         1J4X9U9TP        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,558             4.0350         08:10:58         1J4X9UAFB        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,558             4.0350         08:10:58         1J4X9UAFA        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
257              4.0300         08:10:58         1J4X9UAFE        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,350             4.0300         08:10:58         1J4X9UAFF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
400              4.0350         08:10:58         1J4X9UAFG        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
608              4.0350         08:10:58         1J4X9UAFH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
599              4.0350         08:10:58         1J4X9UAFI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
248              4.0300         08:16:25         1J4X9UB1A        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
248              4.0300         08:16:25         1J4X9UB1B        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,618             4.0250         08:28:05         1J4X9UC9G        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,618             4.0250         08:28:05         1J4X9UC9F        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,500             4.0250         08:28:05         1J4X9UC9H        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,642             4.0250         08:28:10         1J4X9UC9S        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
142              4.0250         08:28:10         1J4X9UC9V        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,500             4.0250         08:28:10         1J4X9UC9W        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
616              4.0150         08:28:13         1J4X9UCA5        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,704             4.0150         08:37:55         1J4X9UCWO        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
696              4.0150         08:37:55         1J4X9UCWP        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,008             4.0150         08:37:55         1J4X9UCWQ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,731             4.0100         08:49:15         1J4X9UDGK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,731             4.0100         08:49:15         1J4X9UDGJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,104             4.0050         09:02:19         1J4X9UE8N        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,773             4.0050         09:02:19         1J4X9UE8M        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
81              4.0050         09:02:19         1J4X9UE8O        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
588              4.0050         09:02:19         1J4X9UE8P        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
613              4.0050         09:02:19         1J4X9UE8R        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,884             4.0100         09:13:41         1J4X9UENO        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,654             4.0050         09:16:10         1J4X9UETG        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
295              4.0050         09:16:10         1J4X9UETH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,178             4.0100         09:16:16         1J4X9UETK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,036             4.0050         10:01:05         1J4X9UH3A        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
