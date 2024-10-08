DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Monday, 07 October 2024, it purchased a total of 324,513 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 4 September 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 07/10/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 324,513 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 3.99 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.04 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.0035

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 218,445,145 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 218,445,145 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 1,882 4.0350 08:06:22 1J4X9U9TM Euronext Dublin 1,882 4.0350 08:06:22 1J4X9U9TN Euronext Dublin 350 4.0350 08:06:22 1J4X9U9TO Euronext Dublin 1,400 4.0350 08:06:22 1J4X9U9TP Euronext Dublin 1,558 4.0350 08:10:58 1J4X9UAFB Euronext Dublin 1,558 4.0350 08:10:58 1J4X9UAFA Euronext Dublin 257 4.0300 08:10:58 1J4X9UAFE Euronext Dublin 1,350 4.0300 08:10:58 1J4X9UAFF Euronext Dublin 400 4.0350 08:10:58 1J4X9UAFG Euronext Dublin 608 4.0350 08:10:58 1J4X9UAFH Euronext Dublin 599 4.0350 08:10:58 1J4X9UAFI Euronext Dublin 248 4.0300 08:16:25 1J4X9UB1A Euronext Dublin 248 4.0300 08:16:25 1J4X9UB1B Euronext Dublin 1,618 4.0250 08:28:05 1J4X9UC9G Euronext Dublin 1,618 4.0250 08:28:05 1J4X9UC9F Euronext Dublin 1,500 4.0250 08:28:05 1J4X9UC9H Euronext Dublin 1,642 4.0250 08:28:10 1J4X9UC9S Euronext Dublin 142 4.0250 08:28:10 1J4X9UC9V Euronext Dublin 1,500 4.0250 08:28:10 1J4X9UC9W Euronext Dublin 616 4.0150 08:28:13 1J4X9UCA5 Euronext Dublin 1,704 4.0150 08:37:55 1J4X9UCWO Euronext Dublin 696 4.0150 08:37:55 1J4X9UCWP Euronext Dublin 1,008 4.0150 08:37:55 1J4X9UCWQ Euronext Dublin 1,731 4.0100 08:49:15 1J4X9UDGK Euronext Dublin 1,731 4.0100 08:49:15 1J4X9UDGJ Euronext Dublin 1,104 4.0050 09:02:19 1J4X9UE8N Euronext Dublin 1,773 4.0050 09:02:19 1J4X9UE8M Euronext Dublin 81 4.0050 09:02:19 1J4X9UE8O Euronext Dublin 588 4.0050 09:02:19 1J4X9UE8P Euronext Dublin 613 4.0050 09:02:19 1J4X9UE8R Euronext Dublin 1,884 4.0100 09:13:41 1J4X9UENO Euronext Dublin 1,654 4.0050 09:16:10 1J4X9UETG Euronext Dublin 295 4.0050 09:16:10 1J4X9UETH Euronext Dublin 1,178 4.0100 09:16:16 1J4X9UETK Euronext Dublin 2,036 4.0050 10:01:05 1J4X9UH3A Euronext

