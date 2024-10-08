Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08
[08.10.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|15,153,600.00
|EUR
|0
|144,393,332.85
|9.5286
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|967,584.75
|95.9906
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,243,984.04
|108.4887
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE00BMDWWS85
|40,542.00
|USD
|0
|4,664,655.60
|115.0574
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE00BN0T9H70
|39,549.00
|GBP
|0
|4,429,363.12
|111.9968
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE00BKX90X67
|42,191.00
|EUR
|0
|4,517,880.41
|107.0816
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE00BKX90W50
|18,589.00
|CHF
|0
|1,822,041.01
|98.0172
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE000V6NHO66
|4,047,618.00
|EUR
|0
|41,374,443.58
|10.2219
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,501,463.00
|USD
|0
|16,449,657.27
|10.9558
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|579,970.00
|GBP
|0
|5,920,895.85
|10.209
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE000JL9SV51
|331,235.00
|USD
|0
|3,620,798.14
|10.9312
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,820,550.00
|SEK
|0
|407,340,762.23
|106.6184
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE000LSFKN16
|627,000.00
|GBP
|0
|6,358,402.34
|10.141
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE000LH4DDC2
|106,650.00
|EUR
|0
|1,129,273.43
|10.5886
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,409,910.00
|EUR
|0
|14,689,631.49
|10.4188
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE000P7C7930
|27,990.00
|GBP
|0
|294,210.94
|10.5113
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE000061JZE2
|891,028.00
|USD
|0
|9,346,961.33
|10.4901
