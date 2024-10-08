Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTC: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading software provider, announces that the Company has been recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle for Defense, 2024, as a Sample Vendor in the Digital Twins category.

Gartner states, "Defense organizations operate in environments influenced by geopolitical uncertainties and complex tensions due to global power competition. Defense CIOs and technology leaders must balance modernization efforts with innovation initiatives to enable operational resilience, integration across all warfighting domains, and interoperability with allies and partners. It is imperative that CIOs and technology leaders are intrinsically involved with the acquisition, application and amalgamation of emerging technology solutions."





EdgeTI Recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Defense, 2024.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10266/225847_a9430ef4c4802bfb_001full.jpg

Gartner defines, "A digital twin is a software-based model that represents the state of a thing, such as an asset, person, composite process and organization. It embeds business process logic to optimize outcomes into the software templates. Digital twin elements include models, data, one-to-one association and near-real-time monitorability. Digital twin design patterns are built into enabling software - analytics, 3D, CRM or IoT - with real-time data from telemetry or application state changes."

According to the 2024 Gartner CIO and Technology Executive Survey cited in the Hype Cycle, "76% of defense CIOs and technology executives believe they should be leading, or at minimum, sharing the responsibility equally for identifying new digital technologies for business areas. CIOs and technology leaders must be proactively engaged with other leaders to support digital investments. "

"We are excited to be recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Defense, 2024," said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. "Defense organizations need extreme agility to complete missions and command at the speed of threats and our edgeCore Digital Twin platform and its predecessor technologies have helped the armed services achieve mission goals for more than twenty years. "

Jim added, "We were awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling IDIQ contract from the US Air Force in July 2022 for Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) - a program that seeks to create unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) via an open architecture of systems. Digital Twins have become critical to modernization efforts and since JADC2 was awarded we've discussed and demonstrated the power of Digital Twins - most recently winning another DoD award in Real-time Operational Energy Situational Awareness and Energy Informed Planning for operational resilience."

edgeTI offers demonstrations of JADC2 benefits and free evaluations of Digital Twins via the Company's website to Communications and Managed Service Providers.

Gartner Attribution and Objectivity Disclaimer

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Defense, 2024, Michael McFerron , Michael Brown , George Sellner , Daniel Snyder et al, 29 July 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and HYPE CYCLE is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to business, economic and capital market conditions. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225847

SOURCE: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.