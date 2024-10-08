New Renault Grand Koleos infotainment system, powered by Cinemo, provides seamless video access and streaming to central infotainment and passenger screens

Cinemo, a global leader in high-performance and automotive-grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity, and cloud middleware, is collaborating with Renault Korea-a leading manufacturer of crossover and high-end vehicles-to enable best-in-class, premium video for the infotainment system of the new Renault Grand Koleos.

Making a fall debut in the Korean market, the newly announced hybrid SUV is set to elevate premium in-car digital media experiences. With Cinemo's CARS Online Video powering the Grand Koleos Android-based infotainment system, the driver and front passenger can seamlessly access a video content discovery service via the Renault CINEMA app, where they can browse and select premium video offerings for playback on the car's two built-in, 12.3-inch front-row screens.

Renault Grand Koleos customers can now easily view their favorite movies and TV shows in comfort, transforming each car ride into an entertaining journey. The driver and passengers can watch video content on either the central infotainment screen or front passenger screen when the car is parked. Passengers can also enjoy their favorite videos and TV shows while the vehicle is in motion, with the possibility of playing audio over Bluetooth headphones to avoid driver distraction.

Cinemo's CARS product portfolio enriches in-car infotainment, making all car journeys more enjoyable and interactive. With its ease of integration and array of customizable applications, Cinemo CARS products shorten development times and accelerate time to market. The Cinemo CARS portfolio is designed to enhance and complement Android-based infotainment systems with accessing premium Video-on-demand, multi-screen sharing, remote control, and more, offering a wide universe of connected entertainment on the move. Driver safety is ensured with Cinemo CARS being optimized to fully comply with Driver Distraction Guidelines for Android Automotive apps.

"Partnering with Cinemo was an easy decision for us because of its deep experience and reputation for providing the best in-car digital media experiences," says Regis Brignon, Software and System Director, Renault Korea. "The Cinemo CARS product line is easy to integrate, helped us accelerate project delivery times-and raise the bar on premium video experiences, making it possible for every journey in the Renault Grand Koleos to be entertaining and fun."

"We are proud that our joint collaboration has enabled a superior and enjoyable content experience for the Grand Koleos SUV-and this is just the start," says Jean-François Claude, Country Manager Cinemo Korea. "We look forward to building on this relationship and working together to continually enhance the digital media experience for Renault Korea customers."

About Renault Korea

Renault is a global automobile brand with a history of 125 years, based in France. It entered the Korean market in 2000 and rebranded as Renault Korea in 2024. Renault Korea, which operates an R&D center in Yongin and a production plant in Busan, unveiled its new D SUV, the Grand Koleos, for the first time worldwide in Korea this June. The Grand Koleos was developed with a focus on E-Tech hybrid, connectivity, and Human-1st technologies, and is being produced at the Busan plant, which boasts world-class standards in both quality and productivity.

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global provider of highly innovative infotainment products that make every screen an opportunity. Its range of award-winning, fully integrated, low-footprint digital media offerings combine high performance with high quality and are truly system agnostic.

Whether embedded, as mobile apps or through the cloud, Cinemo supports all digital media scenarios for any industry and any device. Its product portfolio is designed and built to deliver excellence, accelerate time to market, and lower TCO for its clients while creating digital media experiences that matter.

Founded in 2008, and with a strong history of industry firsts, Cinemo is the partner of choice for more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1s. The company works with the top high-tech and consumer electronic companies as well as global music and video content providers. Cinemo's global team of 300+ innovative thinkers from 40 nationalities continuously delivers groundbreaking innovation.

