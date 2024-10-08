DJ Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) (BYBG LN) Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Oct-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 07-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 318.579 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24094 CODE: BYBG LN ISIN: LU1681048556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBG LN Sequence No.: 351550 EQS News ID: 2003995 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 08, 2024 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)