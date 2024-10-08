

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy worsened in September, while future conditions turned pessimistic, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, dropped to 47.8 in September from 49.0 in August. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the index to rise to 49.3



Any score below 50 indicates pessimism, while a reading above 50 indicates optimism.



The increase in the index was driven by a decline in household activity-related measures, especially in the services and retail segments.



The outlook index that signals future activity also weakened to 49.7 in September from 50.3 in the previous month. Both household and corporate-related activity measures decreased.



