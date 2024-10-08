

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit increased in August from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, data released by the customs office showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 7.4 billion in August from EUR 6.0 billion in July. The expected shortfall was EUR 5.5 billion.



In the corresponding month last year, the trade deficit was EUR 8.1 billion.



During August, the energy balance continued to improve by EUR 0.4 billion.



Exports posted a monthly rise of 0.4 percent, and imports were 2.7 percent higher. On an annual basis, both exports and imports slid by 2.8 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.



Separate official data from the Bank of France showed that the country's current account balance showed a deficit of EUR 0.6 billion in August versus a balanced figure in July.



The deficit in trade in goods widened to EUR 6.0 billion, while the surplus in trade in services increased EUR 5.3 billion.



In cumulative data over 12 months, the current account deficit decreased to EUR 10.8 billion from EUR 38.8 billion a year earlier, due to the decrease in the energy bill and the balance of non-energy goods.



