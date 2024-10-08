

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch inflation eased marginally to the lowest level in three months as initially estimated in September, the latest report from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.5 percent in September, following a 3.6 percent rise in August. That was in line with the flash data published on October 1.



The price development of motor fuels caused a decrease in inflation, the agency said. Costs for motor fuel prices were 11.3 percent cheaper compared to last year versus a 5.6 percent drop in August.



On the other hand, clothing prices were 2.1 percent more expensive, and utility costs grew at a stable rate of 1.08 percent.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, remained stable at 3.3 percent, as estimated.



