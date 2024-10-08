Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
TotalEnergies EP Ratawi Hub selects IBS Software to revolutionise personnel logistics and tracking

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies, one of the world's leading global integrated energy companies, has selected IBS Software to transform its personnel logistics and tracking operations in Iraq through its affiliate TotalEnergies Exploration Production Ratawi Hub (TEPRH). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in digitising and automating workforce transport, Personnel on Board (POB) control and accommodation, ensuring enhanced safety and seamless travel experiences for TotalEnergies employees.

TotalEnergies Partners with IBS Software to digitize workforce logistics in Iraq, enhancing safety and travel for employees.

This partnership will see TotalEnergies deploy IBS Software's iLogistics Cloud solution, designed to streamline and optimise personnel logistics, material logistics, and safety through its e-mustering solution. IBS Software's platform provides the automation of transport scheduling, check-ins, and tracking of personnel on site. This will not only boost operational efficiency for TotalEnergies Iraq operations but will also contribute to safer and more reliable workforce mobilisation.

To ensure safety, iLogistics will provide TotalEnergies with dynamic risk assessments and safe journey management fuelled by real-time data. What's more, the iLogistics Accommodation Management module will offer the energy company a state-of-the-art platform for managing personnel arrivals, departures, and accommodations at work sites.

This partnership provides TotalEnergies with the iLogistics Check-In App which simplifies the logistics process by providing a tablet-based smart check-in system for logistics dispatchers. At airports, camps, and oilfield locations, travellers will be able to check in seamlessly and touchlessly by scanning iLogistics Go QR codes, RFID, or smart badges. The app also supports offline capability, making it ideal for remote worksite personnel management and oilfield installations where network connectivity may be limited.

Hani Al Kassous & Pierre Soury, TEPRH Logistics Managers, commented on the partnership: "At TotalEnergies, we are committed to innovation and operational excellence in every aspect of our business. Our collaboration with IBS Software will allow us to enhance the safety and efficiency of our personnel logistics in Iraq, ensuring that our workforce can operate smoothly and safely in even the most challenging environments."

"This partnership with TotalEnergies is a testament to the value and capability of our iLogistics platform in transforming logistics operations," said Tarek Muradi, Regional Director at IBS Software. "Our solution will empower TotalEnergies to achieve seamless, efficient, and safe personnel logistics, supporting their operations in Iraq and potentially expanding to other key geographies."

TotalEnergies joins a growing list of leading energy companies leveraging IBS Software's innovative solutions to drive digital transformation in logistics operations. To find out more about the iLogistics Cloud technology platform, visit here.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a global leader in SaaS solutions for the travel industry, managing mission-critical operations for clients in aviation, hospitality, tour & cruise, and energy resources sectors. IBS's aviation solutions encompass fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel, and air cargo management.

In the hospitality industry, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call centre, booking engine, loyalty, and distribution systems.

For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric digital platform covering onshore, online, and onboard solutions. In the energy & resources industry, IBS offers logistics management solutions that cover planning, operations, and accommodation management.

The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) division focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives for its clients, leveraging deep domain knowledge, cutting-edge digital technologies, and engineering excellence.

IBS Software operates from 17 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.ibsplc.com

Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524424/IBS_Software_TotalEnergies_Partnership.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169353/IBS_Software_Logo.jpg

IBS Software Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/totalenergies-ep-ratawi-hub-selects-ibs-software-to-revolutionise-personnel-logistics-and-tracking-302268752.html

