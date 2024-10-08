Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Heather MacCallum
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
b)
LEI
549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of no par value
JE00B6RMDP68
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
As per c) above
e)
Date of the transaction
7 October 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Exchange (XOFF)