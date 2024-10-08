Vantage Markets joins Skyline Guide 2024's Top 20 brokers - The Forex Industry's Michelin Guide

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets is honoured to announce its inclusion in the Top 20 Selected Brokers list by the prestigious Skyline Guide 2024, often referred to as the "Michelin Guide" for the forex industry. This recognition highlights Vantage Markets' continued commitment to providing traders with a trusted, innovative, and seamless trading experience.

The Skyline Guide, an initiative by the foreign exchange information platform WikiFX, sets a high bar for forex brokers, utilising a rigorous selection process. A panel of forex market experts, senior traders, and industry leaders evaluate brokers based on regulatory compliance, historical performance, and their alignment with trader needs.

Being recognised in this elite group not only solidifies Vantage Markets' position as a leading broker but also acknowledges the company's excellence in delivering superior trading services. For the next year, Vantage will display the Skyline certification mark on its WikiFX broker profile, reinforcing its credibility and commitment to quality across the industry.

"Over the last 15 years, Vantage Markets has continuously focused on providing traders with an unparalleled trading environment," said Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage. "Being recognised by the Skyline Guide is a testament to the dedication and innovation we strive for. It reflects our efforts to not only meet the needs of our traders but to set a benchmark for quality within the industry."

The Skyline Guide is an essential resource for traders, offering credible insights that support informed decision-making in the competitive forex market. With its emphasis on regulatory standards, market performance, and service quality, the Skyline Guide encourages continuous improvement across the industry and drives healthy competition.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app , and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

