Executive 1 Holding Company: Executive One Holding Company Announces Three Extrodinary DOD Leaders to Join Its Advisory Board

Devon Bryan, Janice Haith, and John "Oscar" Meier bring their mission and industry experience to CORAS, HumanTouch, & Plasticity

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Executive 1 Holding Company is pleased to announce the addition of three industry, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy leaders as prominent advisors to its Board. EX1 manages a family of companies in cognitive AI, decision management, and government consulting: CORAS, Human Touch, Plasticity, and DocuGraph. Adding to an existing distinguished board of leaders from defense, technology, and policy sectors, the EX1 advisory brings significant experience, mentorship, and wisdom that inform and refine impactful and incisive delivery strategies for customer missions. Now more than ever, EX1 companies are focused on driving exponential modernization and digital transformation, logistics, global threat postures, and decision capabilities for federal civilian and defense agencies. Welcome our newest board members:





EX1 Holding Company New Board members





Moe Jafari, CEO of Executive 1 Holding, said, "Time is a weapon that requires constant cognitive navigation that experienced leaders have both awareness and empathy to apply. It is an honor and a call to action to have Devon Bryan, Janice Haith, and John Meier join our Board to drive our collective mission to support the warfighter and the federal workforce of guardians. These leaders bring their insights, expertise and experience to our decision management platform, expanding our ability to scale and forge cognitive decision navigation and innovation into our customers' business."

Devon Bryan is Carnival Corporation's Global Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). He is an 11-year veteran of the US Air Force and an award-winning security leader known for his ability to drive global teams in supporting complex business in various industries and mitigating technology risks while enabling top-line business revenue growth. Devon's career as a CISO spanned MUFG Union Bank (Americas), KPMG North America, The US Federal Reserve System (Fed), ADP Inc., and Deputy CISO for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Devon also serves as a Board member for the non-profit organization he co-founded in 2014, Cyversity, to diversify the cybersecurity workforce through programs geared toward attracting more women and minority security professionals.

Janice Haith, former Chief Information Officer for the U.S. Navy (USN), is known for her deep understanding of the Federal ecosystem, passion for innovation, and ability to effect positive change. During her tenure as CIO, Janice led many IT modernization strategies including the introduction of cloud-based technology (U.S. NAVY Cloud First), the restructure of the USN's risk management framework, the implementation of a secure internet protocol network, and an overhaul of the DOD's personnel security and credentialing management systems. She is also credited with collaborating with other Federal CIOs to drive cybersecurity initiatives.

John "OSCAR" Meier, a recently retired Commander of the Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), spent over 35 years advancing and preserving the U.S. Navy's mission and vision. Throughout his years, John's expertise in electronic attack, nuclear propulsion, and other traditional warfighting capabilities grew alongside his visionary leadership and desire to drive innovation and forward thinking to military operations. John's most recent accomplishment was creating AIRLANT's Maintenance Operations Center (MOC) to foster a data-driven environment to drive down maintenance costs and further increase mission-capable rates across naval aviation.

EX1's growing family of companies serves the Department of Defense, civilian federal government agencies, and commercial organizations with pride. For more information, visit https://www.executive1holding.com/.

Contact Information

Rebecca Churchill

Chief Marketing Officer

rc@churchillcommunicationsllc.com

917-518-9789

Related Files

CORAS Overview 2024

Leveraging Time as a Weapon CORAS NAVAIR Final

SOURCE: Executive 1 Holding Company

View the original press release on newswire.com.