ICIS Announces Global Launch of Ask ICIS Generative AI Commodities Assistant

Global commodities intelligence provider announces global availability of AI assistant, redefining access to leading chemicals and energy market intelligence.

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS, a global source of commodity intelligence, has launched Ask ICIS, the company's first of its kind generative AI assistant delivering unparalleled access to ICIS' standout energy and chemicals market intelligence to its subscribers.

From natural disasters, supply chain disruptions to geopolitical uncertainty, the commodities marketplace continues to be as unpredictable and fluid as ever. With that, the need for quick access to the most up to date and accurate commodities market intelligence has increased dramatically as market players look to navigate these various shifts and make the best decisions possible. Powered by generative AI, Ask ICIS tackles these challenges head-on by providing quick and easy access to market data and information underpinned exclusively by ICIS' standout market intelligence.

"Today's commodity markets are as dynamic as they have ever been, meaning access to trusted, up-to-the-minute information is paramount for our customers," said Jeff Skelton, CEO of ICIS. "At ICIS, we are constantly looking for ways to bring the most accurate and timely information and insights to our customers, and Ask ICIS takes this mission one step further. Pairing exclusive top-tier insights from ICIS News and the ICIS database with the power of generative AI, Ask ICIS unlocks a new level of quality and efficiency for decision-making that energy and chemicals insiders simply haven't had access to previously, and isn't available elsewhere in the marketplace."

Unlike other AI assistants that are powered by open ChatGPT and lack source transparency and accuracy, Ask ICIS was developed with trust and accuracy at its core and is rooted exclusively in ICIS' expert data and insight. Available in multiple languages and backed with citations, Ask ICIS enables users to tailor responses directly to users' roles, market segments and priorities. Ask ICIS can also customize content for various user needs ranging from brief summaries to in-depth reports. Meaning, users have peace of mind that they are making strategic decisions based on the most trusted information available to the commodities industry today.

In addition, Ask ICIS is already trusted by leading commodities companies and allows for users to uncover "unknown unknowns" as well by providing customized suggested prompts and follow-ups that give access to insights that users previously would not have searched for.

"Remaining competitive in commodities today means that decision-makers need to have a view into every corner of their landscape - even ones they didn't know were there," said Skelton. "Ask ICIS helps to close these gaps significantly by allowing stakeholders to uncover relevant information impacting their sectors beyond their direct queries, creating an unmatched view of their environment today, tomorrow and beyond."

For more information on Ask ICIS, please visit: https://www.icis.com/explore/contact/ask-icis/.

Editor notes:

Ask ICIS launched in beta in May 2024. Following positive feedback and uptake, the new Gen AI product is now available globally to subscribers.

About ICIS

ICIS - Independent Commodity Intelligence Services - helps businesses through seamlessly delivering data and analytics, across the chemical, and energy markets. A trusted source and benchmark for price information and insight across key commodities markets worldwide. Our independent, transparent market intelligence informs thousands of quality decisions every day, taking the pressure out of negotiations and giving customers space for more innovative thinking, through published datasets including price assessments, price forecasts, supply and demand fundamentals and more.

Over 150 years of shaping the world by connecting markets to optimise the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 600 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

ICIS is part of RELX, a FTSE15 company with a market cap of $85.7bn and an employee base of over 30,000 experts across 40 countries.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. Total market capitalisation is approximately £65.5bn | €78bn | $85.7bn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619935/4911044/ICIS_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icis-announces-global-launch-of-ask-icis-generative-ai-commodities-assistant-302268899.html