

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation eased further in September to the lowest level in four months, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.5 percent annually in September, following a 0.7 percent increase in August.



Prices for services grew by 5.8 percent, while those for goods decreased by 1.8 percent. Health costs grew the most by 7.3 percent compared to last year.



Costs for food products and non-alcoholic beverages remained flat, while those for utilities were 5.8 percent less expensive. Transport costs were also declined, notably by 4.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in September versus a 0.4 percent fall in the prior month.



