

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales growth accelerated somewhat in August, largely on the back of increased demand for non-food goods, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, rose a calendar-adjusted 5.3 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 4.9 percent increase in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased slightly by 0.1 percent.



The annual sales growth of non-food products quickened to 7.2 percent in August from 6.6 percent in July. Meanwhile, sales of food, beverages, and tobacco increased at a slower rate of 1.6 percent.



Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores increased by 9.3 percent, and sales and repairs of motor vehicles and motorcycles dropped by 0.4 percent.



Data also showed that retail sales via mail order or the internet surged 16.1 percent.



