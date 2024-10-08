ZeroBounce Launches Email Warmup Tool to Enhance Email Deliverability and ROI

ZeroBounce Warmup helps sales pros land more emails in the inbox.

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / ZeroBounce today announces its latest product, an email warmup tool helping companies improve deliverability and email marketing ROI. This new addition to ZeroBounce's email validation and deliverability toolkit is especially helpful to sales professionals across all industries.

ZeroBounce Warmup gradually repairs, builds, and maintains a positive sender reputation for new or tarnished email accounts, ensuring that emails can arrive in the inbox rather than landing in spam.

The tool automates the warmup process by emulating existing sending patterns and slowly increasing the number of emails sent. It also simulates authentic, organic engagement by factoring in essential details like current engagement, prior sending habits, time zones, and more. Sales professionals and marketers can thus establish a better reputation with email service providers and land more emails in the inbox.

"Email deliverability is the backbone of any successful email program, and IP warming plays a crucial part in it," said Liviu Tanase, founder and CEO of ZeroBounce. "Our new email warmup tool gives businesses a powerful way to boost their inbox placement and ROI. Paired with our email verifier and deliverability toolkit, ZeroBounce Warmup helps every sender build trust with inbox providers."

ZeroBounce's email warmup tool allows users to customize their email warmup process. Whether a company is launching a new domain, scaling up its email volume, or recovering from deliverability issues, the tool's flexible engagement rules help email performance.

Default : A standard email warmup process gradually increasing interaction volume and ensuring a smooth transition to full-scale email engagements.

Slow Pace : Ideal for new domains or IPs, this rule adopts a cautious approach and increases interaction to build trust with email providers.

Repair : Designed for domains or IPs with deliverability issues, this rule helps restore sender reputation and credibility by focusing on targeted interactions.

Boost : Perfect for established senders, this rule amplifies interaction volume during peak periods to boost engagement metrics.

Protect: For businesses with consistent email performance, this rule maintains a steady pace of interaction for high inbox placement and click rates.

ZeroBounce's email warmup services support sales pros and businesses at every stage of their email marketing journey and help them reach their audience. For more information about ZeroBounce Warmup, visit https://www.zerobounce.net/services/email-warmup.

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an award-winning email validation, deliverability, and email-finding company that helps businesses improve their email performance. With a focus on accuracy, security, and customer support, ZeroBounce is the go-to choice for more than 350,000 customers worldwide.

ZeroBounce's 99% accurate email validation service helps senders prevent bounces and maintain a good reputation. ZeroBounce's email deliverability toolkit further supports companies in reaching the inbox. Email Finder provides professionals with valid business email addresses to enhance their email outreach efforts, while DMARC Monitor helps organizations enhance domain security.

