GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ Releases Video Interview from the Floor of the NYSE

GPOPlus+ CEO Brett H. Pojunis Discusses Recent Expansion and Future Growth Plans.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB:GPOX), a Direct Store Delivery "DSD" company revolutionizing distribution to convenience stores and gas stations with its AI-driven distribution model, is proud to announce the release of an exclusive interview from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The interview is available on the GPOPlus website. To stay updated on this and other company news, we encourage you to visit GPOPlus.com/ir and sign up for our Pulse newsletter for the latest insights and developments.

Interview topics include:

How GPOX is transforming Direct Store Delivery with a technology and data-driven approach.

GPOX's proprietary software PRISM+ (Predictive Route, Inventory, and Service Management) and its use of AI to enhance operational efficiency.

The unique challenges GPOX solves for its retail clients.

Target growth markets and recent expansion into Austin and San Antonio, Texas.

GPOX's future growth plans.

"Being interviewed from the floor of the NYSE was quite an honor and a testament to the Company's recent growth hitting several significant milestones," commented Brett H. Pojunis, CEO of GPOX. "The interview discusses how GPOX is revolutionizing DSD (direct store delivery) by leveraging data-driven, AI-powered solutions to solve real problems for convenience stores and gas stations. While DSD has been around for nearly a century, GPOX is leading the way with a modern approach that consolidates and streamlines the last 15-20% of products, which traditionally have been highly fragmented, coming from multiple distribution providers. Our goal is to become the best-in-class partner for our retail clients, helping them optimize inventory management and distribution efficiencies." Pojunis added, "We continue to grow rapidly, expanding our network, clientele, and product offerings, as evidenced by our recent expansion into 52 Texas Born Stores."

For more information, visit GPOPlus.com and sign up for GPOXPulse to receive the latest updates on GPOX's growth and innovations.

Connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX and its GPOs: https://gpoplus.com/social.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX, a direct-to-store delivery "DSD" company, is pioneering the future of distribution to convenience stores and gas stations with its AI-driven distribution model. Our goal is clear and ambitious: "to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond." Our technology-driven network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as "may," "will," "can" "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "seek," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "predict," "could," "intend," "target," "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contacts:

GPOX Shareholder Success Team:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder's Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

###

