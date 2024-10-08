Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Notice of AGM
London, 8 October 2024
Notice of AGM
The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 5.00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on 31 October 2024, at Unit 5D, World Tech Centre, 95 How Ming Street, Hong Kong.
The Notice of AGM, together with the annual accounts, has been dispatched to all shareholders. An electronic copy of the Notice of AGM and proxy form are also available on the Company's website: https://www.gvmh.co.uk/annual-general-meeting/ .
For more information contact:
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
Jonathan Lo, Director
http://gvmh.co.uk/
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145