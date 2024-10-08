Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
08.10.2024 13:14 Uhr
Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08

London, 8 October 2024
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE


Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 5.00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on 31 October 2024, at Unit 5D, World Tech Centre, 95 How Ming Street, Hong Kong.

The Notice of AGM, together with the annual accounts, has been dispatched to all shareholders. An electronic copy of the Notice of AGM and proxy form are also available on the Company's website: https://www.gvmh.co.uk/annual-general-meeting/ .

For more information contact:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

Jonathan Lo, Director

http://gvmh.co.uk/

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk


