Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08

London, 8 October 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

( "GVMH" or the "Company")



Notice of AGM

The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 5.00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on 31 October 2024, at Unit 5D, World Tech Centre, 95 How Ming Street, Hong Kong.

The Notice of AGM, together with the annual accounts, has been dispatched to all shareholders. An electronic copy of the Notice of AGM and proxy form are also available on the Company's website: https://www.gvmh.co.uk/annual-general-meeting/ .

For more information contact: