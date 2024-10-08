U Power Limited: U Power Announces First Half of 2024 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U Power Limited (Nasdaq: UCAR) (the "Company" or "U Power"), a vehicle sourcing services provider with a vision to becoming a comprehensive EV battery power solution provider in China, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Mr. Jia Li, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, commented, "In the first half of fiscal year 2024, our business achieved 595.7% year-over-year revenue growth to reach RMB13.2 million. This growth stemmed from increased orders from both existing clients and new customers for our battery-swapping stations as the economy continued to gradually recover following the COVID-19 pandemic. We've been successful in transforming our vehicle sourcing business to provide EV battery power solutions in China. We believe that this shift has enhanced our competitiveness, and we expect it to expand our future revenue growth potential."

Ms. Bingyi Zhao, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, added, "Our financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2024 demonstrate our commitment to responsible financial management while simultaneously making strategic investments for our future growth. Our R&D expenses decreased as we have successfully completed several key projects, and we remain committed to innovation and have strategically allocated resources to new and high-potential research initiatives. Our improved credit management practices have yielded positive results, as we generated an expected gain on credit of RMB0.5 million in the first half, compared to a loss in the same period last year. We believe we are well-positioned with the necessary working capital and strong foundation to support our growth plans, including the launch of operations in multiple international markets, and we are confident in the current financial state of the business."

First Half of 2024 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues increased by 595.7% year over year to RMB13.2 million (US$1.8 million) in the first half of 2024.

Product sales revenues were RMB12.4 million (US$1.7 million) in the first half of 2024, compared to nil in the same period of 2023, representing 93.9% of total net revenues. This was a result of the Company's ability to sell more battery stations as the economy gradually recovered from the impact of COVID-19 in 2023.

Sourcing services revenues were RMB0.1 million (US$10,000) in the first half of 2024, compared to RMB1.4 million in the same period of 2023, representing 0.6% of total net revenues. The decrease was a result of the company's shift in focus towards charging- and swapping-related products.

Battery-swapping services revenues were RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million) in the first half of 2024, compared to RMB0.5 million in the same period of 2023, representing 5.5% of total net revenues. The increase was primarily driven by the Company's operation of a second battery-swapping station beginning in March 2023, which remained operational through the reporting period.

Cost of revenues, gross profit and margin

Total cost of revenues increased 1,893.6% year over year to RMB11.9 million (US$1.6 million) for the first half of 2024, primarily driven by significant revenue growth and strategic shifts in the supply chain. This increase was primarily due to the increased cost of product sales of battery swapping stations.

Total gross profit decreased 0.8% year over year to RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million) for the first half of 2024, representing a gross margin of 9.8 %.

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB27.7 million (US$3.8 million) for the first half of 2024, representing an increase of 26.8% from the same period last year.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million) in the first half of 2024, compared to RMB1.0 million in the same period of last year, representing an increase of 46.5%. This increase is primarily due to the increase in marketing expenses for selling battery swapping stations.

General and administrative expenses were RMB26.2 million (US$3.6 million) in the first half of 2024, compared to RMB16.8 million in the same period of last year, representing an increase of 55.8%, primarily driven by an increase in audit costs and other professional service costs.

Research and development expenses were RMB0.6 million (US$0.1 million) in the first half of 2024, compared to RMB1.9 million in the same period of last year, representing a decrease of 70.4%, primarily due to the decreased UOTTA technology innovation activities related to research and development programs.

Expected gain/loss on credit resulted in a gain of RMB0.5 million (US$70,000) in the first half of 2024, compared to a loss of RMB2.1 million in the same period of last year. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased impact of potential uncollectible amounts for advances to suppliers and other current assets, and reflects improved credit management practices and a stronger collection process.

Net loss

Net loss was RMB26.5 million (US$3.6 million) in the first half of 2024, compared with RMB7.2 million in the same period of last year.

Loss per share

Basic and diluted loss per share were both RMB7.42 (US$1.02) in the first half of 2024, compared with basic and diluted loss per share of RMB6.88 in the same period of last year.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB40.5 million (US$5.6 million), compared with RMB36.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

Business Developments

On August 5, 2024, the Company announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Velo Labs Technology Ltd., a global fintech company, to establish a battery infrastructure investment ecosystem in Thailand. This collaboration aims to accelerate the development of battery bank operations within the UOTTA battery-swapping ecosystem.

On July 3, 2024, the Company announced that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Pattaya AI Terminal Co., Ltd. to jointly drive the strategic development of green logistics and electric vehicle ("EV") infrastructure in Thailand.

On June 5, 2024, the Company announced that its UOTTA technology and battery swapping station model is to be adopted in a strategic collaboration between UNEX EV B.V. ("UNEX") and Associação Nacional dos Transportes Rodoviários em Automóveis Ligeiros ("ANTRAL"). ANTRAL is an association of companies in Portugal, representing public passenger road transport companies operating light vehicles designated as taxis. Through their collaboration, UNEX and ANTRAL aim to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector by 2030, in line with the European Union's decarbonization targets and Portugal's regulatory requirements for taxi vehicles.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the rate of RMB7.2672 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2024, representing the noon buying rate in The City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on June 30, 2024. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred to could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

About U Power Limited

U Power Limited is a vehicle sourcing services provider, with a vision to becoming an EV market player primarily focused on its proprietary battery-swapping technology, or UOTTA technology, which is an intelligent modular battery-swapping technology designed to provide a comprehensive battery power solution for EVs. Since its operation in 2013, the Company has established a vehicle sourcing network in China's lower-tier cities. The Company has developed two types of battery-swapping stations for compatible EVs and is operating one manufacturing factory in Zibo City, Shandong Province, China. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.upincar.com/.

U Power Limited















Consolidated Income Statement









































For the six months ended Jun 30,

For the six months ended Jun 30,

For the six months ended Jun 30,







2023

2024

2024







(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000

Net revenues















Sourcing services



1,435

75

10

Product sales



-

12,389

1,705

Battery-swapping service



461

726

100

Total net revenues



1,896

13,190

1,815



















Cost of revenues



(597)

(11,902)

(1,638)



















Gross profit



1,299

1,288

177



















Sales and marketing expenses



(1,012)

(1,483)

(204)

General and administrative expenses



(16,792)

(26,157)

(3,599)

Research and development expenses



(1,941)

(575)

(79)

Expected credit losses



(2,086)

531

73

Total operating expenses



(21,831)

(27,684)

(3,809)



















Operating loss



(20,532)

(26,396)

(3,632)



















Interest income



31

7

1

Interest expenses



(497)

(877)

(121)

Other income



16,145

1,435

197

Other expenses



(981)

(685)

(94)

Loss before income taxes



(5,834)

(26,516)

(3,649)



















Income tax expense



(1,344)

-

-



















Net loss



(7,178)

(26,516)

(3,649)

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(3,711)

(2,991)

(412)

Net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders and total comprehensive loss



(3,467)

(23,525)

(3,237)



















Loss per share















Ordinary shares-basic and diluted



(6.88)

(7.42)

(1.02)



















Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted loss per share















Ordinary shares-basic and diluted



504,167

3,168,544

3,168,544

U Power Limited











Consolidated Balance Sheet











































Jun 30,2024

Jun 30,2024

Dec 31,2023



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)



RMB'000

USD'000

RMB'000 Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

39,615

5,451

1,927 Restricted cash

900

124

34,312 Accounts receivable

18,553

2,553

15,748 Inventories

5,990

824

5,439 Advance to suppliers

11,251

1,548

10,816 Other current assets

75,966

10,454

94,813 Amount due from related parties

406

56

142 Total current assets

152,681

21,010

163,197













Non-current assets











Property and equipment, net

9,506

1,308

11,764 Intangible assets, net

167

23

201 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

18,855

2,595

21,656 Long-term investments

143,912

19,803

123,367 Refundable deposit for investment

58,953

8,112

72,774 Deferred tax assets

-

-

- Other non-current assets

36,865

5,073

36,029 Total non-current assets

268,258

36,914

265,791 Total assets

420,939

57,924

428,988













Equities and liabilities











Liabilities











Current liabilities











Short-term bank borrowing

5,000

688

5,000 Current portion of long-term borrowing

9,000

1,238

9,500 Accounts payable

18,134

2,495

10,231 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

29,085

4,003

35,231 Income tax payables

5,200

716

5,201 Advances from customers

1,299

179

2,537 Operating lease liabilities-current

1,811

249

1,750 Amount due to related parties

291

40

5,431 Total current liabilities

69,820

9,608

74,881













Non-current liabilities











Operating lease liabilities-non-current

5,054

695

5,980 Total non-current liabilities

5,054

695

5,980 Total liabilities

74,874

10,303

80,861 Commitments and contingencies

-

-

3,507 Equities











Ordinary shares (US$0.0000001 par value, 500,000,000,000 shares

authorized; 1,243,140 and 3,168,544 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively)

-

-

- Additional paid-in capital

507,807

69,877

479,400 Translation reserve

-

-

446 Accumulated deficit

(196,701)

(27,067)

(173,176) Total equities for controlling shareholders

311,106

42,810

306,670 Non-controlling interests

34,959

4,811

37,950 Total equities

346,065

47,621

344,620 Total equities and liabilities

420,939

57,924

428,988

SOURCE U Power Limited