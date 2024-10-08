

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation accelerated in September to the highest level in three months, data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in September, faster than August's stable increase of 0.7 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.2 percent annually in September, and health costs advanced by 0.4 percent. On the other hand, transport costs were 0.8 percent less expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in September, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in the prior month.



