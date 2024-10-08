Listing of "Sostines bokštai" additional bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North market

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit 13 600 additional bond units of "Sostines bokštai" to the First North market operated by Nasdaq Vilnius. Proceeding from the above, the additional bonds of "Sostines bokštai" will be listed on October 9, 2024. Thus, altogether 33 100bonds (with nominal value each of EUR 1000) of "Sostines bokštai" (ISIN: LT0000407629) will be traded under the trading code HEROBFLOT26FA as from October 9. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.