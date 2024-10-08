Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
08.10.2024 13:46 Uhr
Listing of "Sostines bokštai" additional bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North market

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit 13 600 additional bond units of "Sostines
bokštai" to the First North market operated by Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional bonds of "Sostines bokštai" will be
listed on October 9, 2024. 

Thus, altogether 33 100bonds (with nominal value each of EUR 1000) of "Sostines
bokštai" (ISIN: LT0000407629) will be traded under the trading code
HEROBFLOT26FA as from October 9. 





Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
