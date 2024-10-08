Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
08.10.2024 13:50 Uhr
WEBALO, INC.: Webalo Launches Webalo ADO, an AI-Enabled Framework for Streamlining the Adoption, Deployment & Operation of an Enterprise-Wide Connected Worker Strategy

Webalo Will Present Webalo ADO during the Connected Worker Symposium at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort, Chicago, IL, on October 7-10

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Webalo, The Connected Worker Platform for the Frontline Workforce, today announced the launch of Webalo ADO, its AI-enabled framework for streamlining the adoption, deployment and operation of an enterprise-wide Connected Worker strategy.

Webalo ADO:

  • Is an AI-driven strategic framework designed to seamlessly guide Webalo Platform customers through the implementation and scaling of their enterprise-wide Connected Worker strategy

  • Provides a systematic approach to drive digital transformation, process automation, and seamless data integration across various environments

  • Enables the enterprise to:

    • Standardize operations across multiple sites, ensuring consistency and efficiency

    • Empower their workforce to engage in the design and implementation process, helping to drive demand and adoption that promotes frontline worker engagement and collaboration

    • Optimize decision-making by leveraging real-time data to improve operations, safety, and performance

"Industrial companies should adopt a single pane of glass approach for their Augmented Connected Worker (ACW) strategy, to avoid the complexity for the workforce, inefficiency for operations, and cost to the corporation, of having to use and support multiple point solutions," said Agustín Fabris, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Webalo has customers that are already standardizing on its Platform after having multiple ACW systems in different plants, and their AI-enabled ADO model is providing a seamless, and cost-effective framework, ensuring a smooth transition to this more efficient enterprise-wide ACW strategy."

"Webalo ADO represents an industry standard for the adoption, deployment and operation of an enterprise-wide connected worker strategy," said Peter Price, CEO of Webalo. "ADO provides a clear roadmap for our customers that ensures their connected worker strategy aligns with their business goals, fosters a culture of continuous improvement, and provides transparency for executives, giving clear visibility into the digital transformation process, whilst delivering a rapid return on investment."

Webalo's Platform enables businesses to easily adopt, deploy, and operate connected worker applications, driving engagement and productivity. Key capabilities of Webalo include:

  • Workforce Engagement and Rapid Deployment: Webalo's Platform and Adoption, Deployment & Operation model, enables simple, AI-enabled generation of connected worker apps by the workforce, engaging them directly and driving rapid deployment and adoption.

  • Integrated Platform: Webalo integrates seamlessly with both enterprise and industrial systems.

  • Workforce Intelligence Center: Webalo creates a high-value data asset by combining operational process data with workforce usage data, with real-time integration to IT & OT systems.

Contact Information

Julia Walsh
Media Contact
jwalsh@webalo.com

SOURCE: Webalo

View the original press release on newswire.com.

