Aimpoint Digital Named dbt Labs Innovation Partner of the Year, Americas

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Aimpoint Digital, a market-leading provider of data and analytics services, is proud to announce that it has been named dbt Labs Innovation Partner of the Year for the Americas region. This prestigious recognition highlights Aimpoint Digital's outstanding achievements in delivering tailored dbt solutions and services to clients through best-in-class data transformation and analytics engineering practices.





"Our partnership with dbt Labs has redefined what's achievable in analytics engineering, and being named dbt Labs Innovation Partner of the Year is a proud moment for our team," said Ben Yopp, President of Aimpoint Digital. "This award is a testament to the impact we're making together, and we're excited to continue driving success for our clients."

Since the partnership's inception, Aimpoint Digital has supported organizations at every stage of their dbt journey, from initial strategy and implementation to advanced data modeling, governance, and automation. Aimpoint Digital's comprehensive dbt services help clients seamlessly integrate dbt into their existing data infrastructure, streamline workflows and improve operational efficiency, deliver best-in-class analytics solutions, and equip teams with training to maximize their data capabilities.

"We're thrilled to recognize Aimpoint Digital as the dbt Labs Innovation Partner of the Year, Americas," said Shawn Toldo, VP of Partnerships at dbt Labs. "Their ability to deliver analytics engineering solutions and drive innovation for our customers makes them an exemplary partner. We look forward to the continued collaboration and helping more organizations elevate their analytics capabilities through dbt."

Aimpoint Digital's recognition as dbt Labs Innovation Partner of the Year further solidifies its position as the leader in the analytics engineering space and a trusted partner for organizations seeking to leverage dbt for scalable and effective analytic solutions.

"Our partnership with dbt Labs has allowed us to deliver truly impactful data solutions for our clients, simplifying their transformation journeys and strengthening their analytic capabilities," added Matt VanDivier, Strategic Alliances Director at Aimpoint Digital. "We look forward to continuing to drive value for our customers and contribute to the growth of the dbt community."

About Aimpoint Digital

Aimpoint Digital is an analytics firm at the forefront of solving the most complex business and economic challenges through data and analytical technology. From the integration of self-service analytics to implementing AI at scale and modernizing data infrastructure environments, they operate across transformative domains to improve the performance of organizations. Learn more by visiting,?https://www.aimpointdigital.com/

To learn more about Aimpoint Digital's dbt consulting services, visit https://www.aimpointdigital.com/partners/dbt-labs

