Ateliere Creative Technologies: SVT Achieves Industry-Leading Sustainable TV Production with Ateliere Live

"The Great Moose Migration" demonstrates Ateliere Live's efficient and eco-friendly remote production workflow leveraging advanced NVIDIA GPU technology; streamlines overhead for 50% or more cost reductions

Ateliere Creative Technologies , a leading GenAI media software solutions company, today announced Sveriges Television's (SVT) groundbreaking use of Ateliere Live to remotely produce the popular TV show, "The Great Moose Migration," achieving record sustainability goals while cutting costs. Leveraging the NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada Generation GPU , Ateliere Live represents a significant step forward for eco-friendly broadcasting while significantly reducing overhead costs. To help contribute to additional sustainability efforts, Ateliere's GPU-based solution will also be deployed on NVIDIA Holoscan for Media , an AI-enabled, software-defined platform for live media.

Production editors use remote production workflows that enable them to be geographically remote from the main content contribution feed, whilst maintaining frame-accurate camera selections, courtesy of Sveriges Television (SVT).

Since its debut in 2019, "The Great Moose Migration" has captivated audiences with its serene, slow-TV format, providing a counterbalance to fast-paced reality shows and action films. The show follows a herd of moose on their ancient migration paths, streaming non-stop for over 500 hours each season. This year, SVT has revolutionized its production process by eliminating the physical presence of a large on-site crew, thanks to Ateliere Live's REMI technology and proxy workflow.

"Producing 'The Great Moose Migration' is a logistical challenge requiring the deployment of substantial equipment in the woods, and a team of 5-6 staff to brave the elements for the entire production," said Dennis Buhr, Head of Production Development at SVT. "This year, SVT leveraged Ateliere Live to revolutionize our production process. By utilizing internet-based transport, we eliminated the need for on-site staff, thereby reducing costs and minimizing our environmental impact. This eco-friendly approach upholds the quality viewing experience our audience has come to love while ensuring sustainability for future generations."

Sustainable Storytelling

Initially, producing "The Great Moose Migration" required significant resources. Forty robotic cameras deployed in the wilderness were managed by a team stationed in a remote cabin for the entire production period. With Ateliere Live, SVT has reduced this physical footprint, achieving considerable cost savings and minimizing environmental impact. This shift is vital for ensuring the long-term viability of the show and preserving the natural habitats it pays homage to.

"It is great to be a part of this unique production effort where the goal is to minimize the environmental footprint to protect the very nature being showcased and enjoyed by viewers," said Andy Hooper, SVP Live Products of Ateliere. "We are thrilled that Ateliere Live's innovative GPU processing and remote proxy capabilities were able to substantially reduce costs by eliminating unnecessary processes, achieving a far more sustainable production than traditional solutions."

Efficiency Through Advanced Technology

Ateliere Live's innovative design using NVIDIA GPU processing and remote proxy capabilities has reduced costs by more than 50% per hour of live TV produced. Unlike with traditional methods, video remains within the GPU from just after reception from remote sites until just before distribution, cutting down the need for repeated encoding and decoding. This streamlined production pipeline results in significant reductions in carbon footprint, with initial estimates indicating at least a 70% reduction compared to traditional broadcast technology.

"Developers around the world need to create innovative accelerated solutions that can keep up with the latest demands of the broadcast industry," said Guillaume Polaillon, Product Line Manager for Live Media Solutions at NVIDIA. "Porting Ateliere's GPU-based solution on NVIDIA Holoscan for Media will result in more sustainable and efficient workflows for media companies needing to address hybrid productions."

Producing "The Great Moose Migration" involves intricate logistical planning and the ability to operate in extreme weather conditions. The use of solar-powered equipment and advanced compression technology ensures high-quality footage from remote locations without disturbing wildlife. The production team can now work from familiar environments, with live video feeds transmitted over 650 kilometers to SVT's broadcasting facilities.

A Vision for the Future

SVT's commitment to sustainability extends beyond "The Great Moose Migration." The introduction of Project Neo, a digital transformation initiative, aims to convert SVT into a modern digital media company. This includes using standard IT hardware for production, significantly cutting costs and environmental impact. Ateliere Live and NVIDIA GPUs are integral to this transformation, offering a flexible, efficient, and eco-friendly approach to live TV production.

To learn more about SVT's use of Ateliere Live on "The Great Moose Migration," please read the case study available here: www.ateliere.com/blog/case-study-tracking-great-moose-migration

About SVT

Sveriges Television (SVT) is Sweden's national public television broadcaster, known for its commitment to high-quality, innovative programming that educates and entertains viewers. SVT continues to lead the industry with its forward-thinking approach to media production and sustainability.

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media technology company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. Ateliere is part of the AWS Partner Network and AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions leverages GenAI and incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. Ateliere Connect delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere Live is a cloud-native live production and editing software platform that enables remote live production without the need for hardware. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, Netflix, and Microsoft.

