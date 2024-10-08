Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
08.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
BlackBerry QNX Research Reveals Rising Pressure on Software Engineers Leads to Critical Trade-Offs in Safety and Security

75% of Developers Admit Deadline Urgency Often Compromises Functional Safety, Highlighting the Tension Between Rapid Innovation and Maintaining Certified, Robust Systems

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), today unveiled new research highlighting the mounting pressure on software engineers and developers to balance rapid innovation with safety and security. The comprehensive survey of 1,000 embedded software developers and engineers from around the world revealed the growing tension between meeting tight project deadlines and maintaining functional safety, with 75% of respondents acknowledging that urgency often forces them to compromise on key safety requirements.

Widespread Frustration Leads 74% of Developers to Consider Switching Operating Systems

While developers cite security (54%), cost control (52%) and safety certifications (48%) as their 'top' considerations when selecting an operating system, the survey also highlights significant downstream challenges in each of these areas that have made the vast majority (74%) of respondents open to changing their existing OS. Indeed, of those required to meet international safety standards, 61% say it is extremely or very challenging to meet these specific standards with their current OS. Security concerns (36%) and lackluster performance issues (28%) are the two main reasons respondents are considering changing their current OS.

Open-Source Platforms Preferred Yet Fall Short on Safety Standards

Open-Source operating systems are the preferred foundational platform for almost half (44%) of developers, with an additional 25% indicating no preference for either Open-Source or proprietary offerings. Open-Source platforms are often adopted within development environments due to widespread familiarity with the technology and their open availability, but critically, they do not carry the same safety certifications as many proprietary options which go through rigorous verification and testing to achieve; validating and verifying each stage of the development process to ensure stringent international safety requirements are met.

"As we enter the era of 'Software-Defined Everything,' where devices and infrastructure increasingly rely on software for operations, new features, and innovation, the importance of functional safety (FuSa) and security are paramount," said John Wall, SVP and Head of BlackBerry QNX. "While 90% of organizations surveyed recognize this as a priority, developers are under growing pressure to meet deadlines and budgets, which is why pre-certified software is so important to enabling organizations to not only meet their goals but do so without compromise."

Safety Certification Gaps Cause Costly Delays and Compliance Issues

Worryingly, the survey also revealed that nearly a third (31%) of all respondents admitted that their OS lacked the necessary safety certifications or only had 'some' of them covered. This gap has no doubt contributed to delays for two-thirds of organizations as they grapple with the complexity, time, and cost-averaging $591,000 and 154 hours of company resources-needed to meet evolving safety standards.

Security Vulnerabilities and Breaches Lead to Project Delays

Security also remains a pain point for developers, particularly for Open-Source operating systems, which are more likely to experience a breach (46% vs. 40% for proprietary systems). Of those who have encountered a security breach or vulnerability in their OS, 72% reported delays in project timelines directly due to security vulnerabilities, further exacerbating the challenges of maintaining both innovation and robust, secure systems.

"To thrive in a software-driven world, developers need an OS that prioritizes safety and security," added Wall. "Pre-certified, secure-by-design solutions allow teams to focus on innovation rather than troubleshooting. Choosing the right OS can significantly transform your business by minimizing headaches and enhancing efficiency."

Other key findings include:

  • While 73% of organizations prioritize operating system security, the frequency of applying security patches varies, with a notable average of 5 weeks between updates.

  • Operating system issues can have a significant impact on project timelines, with 34% of organizations reporting that they have missed deadlines due to OS-related problems, with the average delay globally being one month.

For more information on how BlackBerry QNX's portfolio of embedded software solutions can help accelerate safety-certification, ensure reliability and reduce development time, visit BlackBerry QNX.

Methodology: Research was conducted in from July to September by Coleman Parkes and commissioned by BlackBerry QNX, surveying 1,000 embedded software developers and engineers across North America (USA and Canada), Europe (UK, France, and Germany), and APAC (Japan, South Korea).

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry QNX



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
