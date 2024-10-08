Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.10.2024 14:06 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pierre Fabre Laboratories and Scorpion Therapeutics Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase I/II Clinical Trial of PFL-241/STX-241, a Mutant-Selective Inhibitor Intended To Treat Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

PFL-241/STX-241 is a highly selective, and potentially best-in-class fourth generation epidermal growth factor receptor ("EGFR") inhibitor

One of two EGFR programs being developed with Scorpion Therapeutics

CASTRES, France and BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierre Fabre Laboratories, a global player in oncology, and Scorpion Therapeutics, Inc. ("Scorpion"), a pioneering clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to transforming the lives of cancer patients by redefining the frontier of precision medicine, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase I/II, first-in-human dose-escalation, dose-optimization and dose-expansion trial. This clinical trial evaluates PFL-241/STX-241, a highly differentiated, orally bioavailable, highly selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor ("TKI") targeting epidermal growth factor receptor ("EGFR") Exon 19 or 21 mutations with the co-occurring C797S mutation, a known resistance mechanism to 3rd generation EGFR inhibitors.

Pierre Fabre Laboratories and Scorpion Therapeutics Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase I/II Clinical Trial of PFL-241/STX-241, a Mutant-Selective Inhibitor Intended To Treat Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Driven by EGFR Exon 19 or 21 and Co-occurring C797S Mutations

The PFL-241/STX-241 Phase I/II trial is an open label, multi-center study that aims to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD) and preliminary clinical efficacy of PFL-241/STX-241 as a monotherapy in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") harboring EGFR Exon 19 or 21 mutations with the co-occurring C797S mutation.

NSCLC is the most common form of lung cancer and EGFR mutations are one of its most common disease drivers, occurring in up to 38 percent of tumors, depending on geography1,2,3.

"We are eager to begin the clinical evaluation of PFL-241/STX-241, our mutant-selective 4th generation EGFR inhibitor, a molecule with differentiated properties that we believe has the potential to become a best-in-class therapeutic option for patients developing resistance to current targeted therapy," said Francesco Hofmann, Head of Research and Development for Medical Care at Pierre Fabre Laboratories. "The initiation of this clinical trial highlights our team's engagement and execution in strong partnership with Scorpion Therapeutics, and we look forward to demonstrating how patients could potentially benefit from this targeted therapy."

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2525480/Pierre_Fabre_Laboratories.pdf
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2525481/Pierre_Fabre_and_Scorpio_Logo.jpg

Pierre Fabre Laboratories Media Contact:

Laure Bregeon-Sgandurra
Pierre Fabre Laboratories
Laure.sgandurra@pierre-fabre.com

Scorpion Therapeutics Contacts:
Media Contact:
Ethan Metelenis
Precision AQ
ethan.metelenis@precisionaq.com

Investor Contact:
Emiley Demick
Precision AQ
emiley.demick@precisionaq.com

Pierre Fabre and Scorpio Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pierre-fabre-laboratories-and-scorpion-therapeutics-announce-first-patient-dosed-in-phase-iii-clinical-trial-of-pfl-241stx-241-a-mutant-selective-inhibitor-intended-to-treat-locally-advanced-or-metastatic-non-small-cell-lung-ca-302269906.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.