Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.10.2024 14:06 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wirex Pay to Launch WPAY on Gate.io, Kicking Off First in Series of Tier-1 Exchange Listings

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex Pay, a leading decentralized payment network incubated by Wirex, proudly announces the listing of WPAY, its governance token, on Gate.io. This marks a significant step in WPAY's journey, as it becomes available on its first exchange.

Wirex Pay to Launch WPAY on Gate.io, Kicking Off First in Series of Tier-1 Exchange Listings

The token will officially be available for trading starting October 8, 2024 at 12:00 UTC, marking a major milestone in WPAY's evolution as it becomes accessible to a broader audience.

WPAY is a core asset within the Wirex Pay ecosystem, designed to empower users through its decentralized network.

By holding WPAY, users gain access to various features and benefits, including:

  • Governance: WPAY holders can participate in decision-making processes by voting on critical proposals, ensuring the community's voice plays a central role in shaping the future of the Wirex Pay platform.
  • Staking Rewards: WPAY holders can stake their tokens to earn rewards, incentivizing engagement and promoting network growth.
  • Node Operations: WPAY enables users to operate network nodes, contributing to the overall security and functionality of the decentralized system.
  • Efficient Transactions: WPAY is designed for seamless, low-cost transactions, making it a key player in facilitating decentralized payments and financial services.

Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex Pay, stated: "This listing of WPAY on Gate.io represents a key achievement in our mission to democratize decentralized finance and enhance user engagement across the Wirex Pay platform. We are excited to provide our users with the opportunity to participate in governance and staking, ensuring they have a voice in the future of our ecosystem. This is a vital step towards creating a more inclusive financial landscape."

This is the first listing of WPAY on a major exchange, and Wirex Pay is in active discussions with additional Tier-1 exchanges, signaling even broader support for WPAY in the near future. This launch sets the stage for greater adoption of decentralized finance and payments across global markets.

About Wirex Pay

Wirex Pay is a pioneering modular payment chain, incubated by Wirex and powered by Polygon's advanced Zero Knowledge (ZK) technology. This innovative platform seamlessly integrates traditional finance with blockchain, providing a decentralized, gasless, and on-chain payment infrastructure. Wirex Pay enables users to make instant, secure payments using a wide range of cryptocurrencies, all while maintaining full control over their assets.

wirexpaychain.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2525404/Wirex_Pay_WIREX.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286023/4955756/Wirex_logo.jpg

Wirex_logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wirex-pay-to-launch-wpay-on-gateio-kicking-off-first-in-series-of-tier-1-exchange-listings-302269858.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.