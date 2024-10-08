

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's unemployment rate increased slightly in September after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the labor office showed Tuesday.



The unemployment rate came in at 3.9 percent in September, up from 3.8 in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.6 percent.



There were 290,900 unemployed people in September, compared to 286,300 a month ago.



The labor office reported that by the end of September, job offices had registered a total of 264,700 vacancies, up from 263,200 in the preceding month.



