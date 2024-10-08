Samsung: Galaxy S24 Series Expands With S24 FE in UAE: A Premium Experience That Makes Full Galaxy AI Capabilities Attainable for More Users

More UAE users can enjoy the Galaxy S24 Series' flagship innovations, including AI-enhanced photography, cutting-edge performance, and more Galaxy AI features

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Gulf Electronics today announced the availability of the Galaxy S24 FE in the UAE, the latest addition to the Galaxy AI[1] ecosystem that delivers premium mobile experiences to more users.

Powered by the AI-based ProVisual Engine and Galaxy AI's Photo Assist features, Galaxy S24 FE showcases an enhanced camera setup that empowers users to be more creative. It's the perfect device for gaming on the go with a 6.7-inch[2] Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a long-lasting 4,700mAh battery, and a powerful Exynos 2400 series chipset. The Galaxy S24 FE offers premium Galaxy AI tools and ecosystem connectivity to enhance communication, productivity and creativity - all housed in an iconic design and protected by robust Samsung Knox security.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Senior Director and Head of Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "Our vision is to bring cutting-edge AI technology to all our users in the UAE. The introduction of Galaxy AI is revolutionizing how people in the region connect, express themselves, and boost their productivity. With the Galaxy S24 FE, we're extending the advanced features and Galaxy AI capabilities of our flagship S24 Series to a wider audience across the UAE, ensuring more users can experience the future of mobile innovation."

Unlock Creativity With AI-enhanced Camera and Editing

Galaxy S24 FE makes it easy for anyone to shoot stunning photos and videos. Its premium camera setup features a 50MP wide lens and 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom - both supported by optical image stabilization (OIS) - plus a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP selfie camera.

The camera system's capabilities are further elevated by Samsung's dynamic ProVisual Engine, an AI-driven camera engine that takes visual quality to incredible heights. Making its debut in the FE Series, ProVisual Engine features vastly improved technology that leverages advanced AI algorithms to deliver breathtaking detail and remarkably subtle textures:

Nightography with AI image signal processing (ISP) to improve low light performance, enabling beautiful night portraits

with AI image signal processing (ISP) to improve low light performance, enabling beautiful night portraits Works with the wide camera's 50MP Adaptive Pixel Sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x in addition to the optical 3x zoom. AI zoom also provides enhanced image quality at distances between digital zoom lengths.

to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x in addition to the optical 3x zoom. AI zoom also provides enhanced image quality at distances between digital zoom lengths. Object-Aware Engine to recognize scenes and optimize colors in Super High Dynamic Range (HDR), ensuring vibrant and lifelike photos and videos

When it is time to edit, Photo Assist features breathe life into ideas. Since its introduction with the Galaxy S24 Series devices, Galaxy AI has become invaluable for editing images and expressing creativity:

Generative Edit [3] reassembles the world through object moving and removal capabilities, allowing more creative freedom

reassembles the world through object moving and removal capabilities, allowing more creative freedom Portrait Studio [4] reimagines selfies as cartoons, comics, watercolor paintings, or sketches to add flair to online profiles

reimagines selfies as cartoons, comics, watercolor paintings, or sketches to add flair to online profiles Edit Suggestions [5] quickly remove pesky flaws, such as reflections, with the press of a button

quickly remove pesky flaws, such as reflections, with the press of a button Instant Slow-mo[6] immortalizes every second of life's important moments in a snap

Game On with Powerful Performance

The powerful Exynos 2400 series chipset enables an uncompromised gaming experience compatible with cutting-edge features such as Ray Tracing. In the world where every bit of speed and efficiency counts, the Galaxy S24 FE utilizes several key features to stay ahead of the competition:

A 1.1x larger vapor chamber [7] improves cooling to maintain peak performance for longer durations

improves cooling to maintain peak performance for longer durations A bigger 4,700mAh battery [8] allows for long, worry-free gaming sessions

allows for long, worry-free gaming sessions A 6.7-inch adaptive Dynamic AMOLED 2X display - the largest display ever used in the FE Series - with a up to 120Hz refresh rate provides a smooth and stunning viewing experience

- the largest display ever used in the FE Series - with a up to provides a smooth and stunning viewing experience Vision Booster optimizes color and contrast for clear and comfortable gaming even in sunlight

Seamless Galaxy AI Experiences

The Galaxy S24 FE incorporates the same advanced AI experience as the Galaxy S24 Series. Designed to enhance work, simplify communication, and increase connectivity, Galaxy AI on the S24 FE offers tools that unlock new possibilities:

Circle to Search with Google [9] satisfies curiosity with unprecedented ease by offering instant search results with just a long press of the home button and circle

satisfies curiosity with unprecedented ease by offering instant search results with just a long press of the home button and circle Interpreter [ 10] instantly translates in-person conversations, lectures, or any other type of presentations, even when offline Live Translate [11] breaks down communication barriers on phone calls and is now being extended to a selection of popular third-party apps

[ instantly translates in-person conversations, lectures, or any other type of presentations, even when offline breaks down communication barriers on phone calls and is now being extended to a selection of popular third-party apps Composer from Samsung Keyboard generates suggested text based on simple keywords for email and supported social media apps

from Samsung Keyboard generates suggested text based on simple keywords for email and supported social media apps Note Assist[12]streamlines the note-taking process and automates formatting and translation. In Samsung Notes, you can get transcription, translation, and summarizing of voice recordings directly. Texts in PDF files also can be translated and overlaid through PDF overlay translation

Connecting and Securing the Samsung Galaxy Ecosystem

Every Galaxy AI-enhanced experience becomes even more useful when the Galaxy S24 FE is connected to Samsung's expansive mobile ecosystem. It seamlessly transfers files, quickly sets up extended displays, and effortlessly executes complex creative ideas through intuitive inputs. In this hyper-connected Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, Galaxy S24 FE enables experiences that increase productivity, creativity, and efficiency.

Building on the innovative legacy of the S Series, the Galaxy S24 FE is fortified with strong security. Samsung Knox, Galaxy's multi-layer security platform that safeguards critical information and protects against vulnerabilities with end-to-end secure hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection.

As a continuation of the S24 Series tradition of sustainable design, the Galaxy S24 FE has been made to do more with less when it comes to the planet's resources. It features a wide variety of recycled materials, including recycled plastics, aluminum, glass, and rare earth elements in both internal and external components.[13] It also features seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates,[14] and comes in a packaging box made from 100% recycled paper material.[15].

Customers who purchase the breakthrough Galaxy S24 FE will receive a complimentary bundle of value-added services from premium Gulf brands worth up to AED 598. This exclusive package includes offerings from Samsung Entertainer, Anghami, VIU Premium and Starzplay Sports, providing customers with an extensive suite of entertainment and dining options to elevate their lifestyle.

The Galaxy S24 FE will be available in retail stores and online starting October 3rd. At launch, customers can enjoy double the storage - a 256GB variant for the same price as the 128GB, starting from AED 2,399. The Galaxy S24 FE is available in Blue, Graphite, Gray, and Mint colors.[16]

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

Product Specifications

Galaxy S24 FE Product Specifications Display? 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

120Hz Adaptive refresh rate (60/120Hz) Vision Booster *Measured diagonally, Galaxy S24 FE's screen is 6.7-inch in the full rectangle and 6.5-inch accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions & Weight? 77.3 X 162.0 X 8.0mm, 213g *Device weight may vary by market. Camera? 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera • F2.2, FOV 123°?

50MP Wide Camera • OIS F1.8, FOV 84°? 8MP Telephoto Camera • 3x Optical Zoom, OIS F2.4, FOV 32°? 10MP Front Camera? • F2.4, FOV 80°? Processor Exynos 2400e (4nm) Memory?+ Storage 8 + 128 GB 8 + 256 GB *Storage options and availability may vary by carrier, country or region. Actual storage availability may vary depending on pre-installed software. Battery? 4,700 mAh? * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,565mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging*? Wired charging*: Up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W Adapter** and 3A USB-C cable*** Fast Wireless Charging**** Wireless PowerShare***** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and PD. **25W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. *** Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 25W Travel Adapter connected to newly pre-released version of Galaxy S23 Ultra while device had 0% of power remaining, with all services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. ****Wireless charging compatible with WPC. *****Limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip6, S24 Ultra, S24+, S24,Z Fold5, Z Flip5, S23 Ultra, S23+, S23, S23 FE, Z Fold4, Z Flip4" S22 Ultra, S22+, S22, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, S21 Ultra, S21+, S21, S21 FE, Z Fold2, Note20 Ultra, Note20, S20+, S20, S20 FE, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Note10+, Note10, S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE and Note5. Only available with certain Samsung Galaxy wearables such as Galaxy Buds3, Buds3 Pro, Buds FE, Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch6, Watch5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices or some Samsung wearables. During PowerShare, it may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS? Android 14 One UI 6.1 Network and Connectivity? ?5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E,*** Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 5.3 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors. **Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. ***Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection.Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router. Security? Auto Blocker, Samsung Knox, Samsung Knox Vault, Samsung Knox Matrix, Passkey Water Resistance? IP68? * IP68 Rating: Conducted under lab test conditions. Water resistant in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes and protected from dust, dirt, and sand. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time.

[1] Samsung Account login may be required to use certain Samsung AI features. Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by AI features. Availability of Galaxy AI features may vary depending on the region/country, OS/One UI version, device model, and phone carrier. Some function availability may vary by device model. Galaxy AI service may be limited for minors in certain regions with age restrictions over AI usage. Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties.

[2] Measured diagonally, Galaxy S24 FE's screen is 6.7-inch in the full rectangle and 6.5-inch accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

[3] Generative Edit requires a network connection and Samsung account login. Editing with Generative Edit results in a resized photo up to 12MP. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by Galaxy AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.

[4] Portrait Studio requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Supports JPG, HEIC (HEIF), BMP and PNG files. The background must not be transparent. Editing with Generative Portrait results in a resized photo up to 12MP. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by Galaxy AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.

[5] Edit Suggestion is compatible with JPG, PNG, GIF and MP4 formats. Edit results and quality may vary depending on the photography or filming condition. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[6] Instant Slow-mo feature is available on Samsung Video Player and Samsung Gallery. May not be available on certain video file types. Accuracy of results not guaranteed.

[7] Compared Galaxy S24 FE to Galaxy S23 FE.

[8] Compared Galaxy S24 FE to Galaxy S23 FE (4,500mAh).

[9] Results may vary depending on visual matches. Requires internet connection. Users may need to update Android to the latest version. Product functionality may be dependent on app and device settings. Some functions may not be compatible with certain apps. Availability of the service varies by country and language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[10] Interpreter requires Samsung Account login. Certain languages may require language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. Availability and supported features may vary by country, region or carrier. Availability of supported languages may vary.

[11] Live Translate feature for Call Assist does not require a network connection. Calls require a network connection to activate Live Translate. Samsung Account login required. Live Translate is only available on pre-installed Samsung Phone apps and some third-party apps. Service availability may vary by language or region. Certain languages may require language pack download. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[12] Note Assist requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Character limit applies. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[13] Galaxy S24 FE features components that incorporate a minimum of 10% recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels, PET bottles, and PBT wastes, and pre-consumer recycled aluminum (a minimum of 30%) and glass (a minimum of 20%) sourced from materials generated as a by-product during manufacturing. Additionally, select components incorporate 100% recycled rare earth elements (Neodymium and Praseodymium) recovered from magnets that were discarded during manufacturing or from products that reached their end-of-life.

[14] Galaxy S24 FE will be supported with seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates from the global launch date.

[15] 100% recycled paper is used in the following packaging components: the Product Packaging Unit Box, Cover Protector, Manual Box, Manual Pad, and DLC Band.

[16] Availability of colors may vary by market and carriers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2525578/Samsung.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/galaxy-s24-series-expands-with-s24-fe-in-uae-a-premium-experience-that-makes-full-galaxy-ai-capabilities-attainable-for-more-users-302270045.html