Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 30 September to 04 October 2024.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
30/09/2024
FR0010313833
7000
86,2726
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
01/10/2024
FR0010313833
2174
86,4081
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
02/10/2024
FR0010313833
2174
86,3833
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
03/10/2024
FR0010313833
2174
86,3955
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
04/10/2024
FR0010313833
2174
87,4353
XPAR
TOTAL
15 696
86,4848
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008477979/en/
Contacts:
Arkema