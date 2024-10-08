Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
08.10.2024 14:42 Uhr
Over 5,000 Players Participate in Historic Volleyball Festival at KISS, Set Guinness World Record

BHUBANESWAR, India, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest volleyball tournament, featuring over 5,000 players, was inaugurated at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar, India on 4th October 2024 by the President of International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Dr. Ary S Graça. The festival has entered the Guinness World Records for the largest volleyball tournament.

President of International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Dr. Ary S Graça and US Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson along with the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta inaugurating the KISS Volleyball Festival in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on October 4.

Organised in collaboration with KIIT, KISS, and FIVB, the KISS Volleyball Festival marks a historic moment in the world of sports.

Jennifer Larson, U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad; Fabio Azevedo, General Director of FIVB; Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS; KIIT Vice Chancellor Prof. Saranjit Singh; KISS Vice Chancellor Prof. Deepak Behera; and Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General, Sports, KIIT were present on the occasion.

Dr. Graça addressed the participants from various states, expressing hope that FIVB's mission of serving the community through volleyball would be realized through the KISS Volleyball Festival. He praised KISS as a rare institution and emphasized that volleyball could promote peace worldwide through the values of non-violence.

The US Counsel General expressed her gratitude, saying they are always there to support such inspiring events.

Dr Samanta, in his address, highlighted that alongside the 5,000 participating athletes, over 40,000 spectators were enjoying the festival. He expressed his gratitude to Dr. Graça, who visited India specifically to inaugurate this volleyball event at KISS.

An MOU was signed during the event between KISS and FIVB to promote the growth of volleyball in Odisha and India. The agreement aims to leverage the volleyball infrastructure at KISS to nurture future players. Additionally, KIIT and KISS announced the launch of the 'Samanta-Graça' scholarship to support 2-3 standout volleyball players from around the world, providing them with the opportunity to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate education at KIIT and KISS.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2525489/FIVB_KISS_Volleyball_Festival.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1507512/4955922/KISS_Logo.jpg

KISS Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/over-5-000-players-participate-in-historic-volleyball-festival-at-kiss-set-guinness-world-record-302270082.html

