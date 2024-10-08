Gradiant announces unique in-house testing capabilities demonstrating PFAS removal to levels below US EPA and European regulatory limits.

Gradiant, a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment, announced today a major milestone in the fight against PFAS contamination, a forever chemical. Working with contaminated industrial, municipal, and landfill waters, ForeverGoneTM has been quantifiably proven, through multiple third-party accredited laboratories, to reduce PFAS to levels below regulatory limits and destroy the resulting PFAS concentrate completely.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008540101/en/

Gradiant's ForeverGone all-in-one solution and testing data for industrial wastewater (Photo: Business Wire)

This milestone in development confirms ForeverGone, introduced earlier this year, as the only all-in-one solution capable of removing and destroying PFAS on-site, eliminating the need for waste handling, landfilling, or incineration, differentiating it from conventional technologies, including granular activated carbon (GAC) and ion exchange.

The containerized ForeverGone solution is deployed quickly and commissioned on-site to effectively reduce PFAS to levels below the U.S. EPA's new maximum contaminant level of 4.0 ppt, and the strict limits set by European and Australian regulations.

"Key decision makers appreciate ForeverGone's differentiated proposition to remove and destroy PFAS from all types of contaminated waters," said Sankar Natarajan, Global Head of Sales at Gradiant. "We're experiencing an unprecedented sales velocity from first engagement to full-scale project deployment across multiple industrial sectors, including semiconductors, food beverage, mining, and major municipal utilities, all striving to meet regulatory requirements and safeguard their communities."

"To support the development of ForeverGone, we have made a significant investment in the Gradiant Labs' capability to detect PFAS down to just one part per trillion, which uniquely enables us to rapidly offer customer partners the proof they seek of the effectiveness of our technology on their contaminated water," said Steven Lam, Head of Technology at Gradiant.

Gradiant is actively deploying the ForeverGone solution at customer partner sites worldwide, offering them the significant advantage of all-in-one PFAS removal and destruction. Forever.

Are you interested in ForeverGone for your site? Gradiant has introduced a free testing program to demonstrate ForeverGone's ability to treat a wide range of contaminated waters. Interested parties should contact Gradiant at http://www.gradiant.com/contact.

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a Different Kind of Water Company. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions for advanced water and wastewater treatment powered by the top minds in water, the company serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, food beverage, lithium and critical minerals, and renewable energy. Gradiant's innovative solutions reduce water used and wastewater discharged, reclaim valuable resources, and renew wastewater into freshwater. The Boston-headquartered company was founded at MIT and has over 1,000 employees worldwide. Learn more at gradiant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008540101/en/

Contacts:

Corporate

Felix Wang

GradiantGlobal Head of Brand and PR

fwang@gradiant.com