ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avenues Recovery Center to Open New 146-Bed Residential Addiction Treatment Facility in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Avenues Recovery Center is proud to announce the anticipated grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art residential addiction treatment facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This 146-bed rehab center is designed to provide comprehensive and individualized care for those struggling with substance use disorders, offering a supportive and structured environment that fosters lasting recovery.

Avenues Recovery Center at Baton Rouge Staff

Avenues Recovery Center at Baton Rouge Staff

Avenues' newest facility in Baton Rouge will offer medical detoxification, residential rehabilitation, dual diagnoses programs, and comprehensive aftercare services, ensuring that each client receives customized care tailored to their unique needs. Its premier, evidence-based clinical curriculum will include individual counseling, group therapy, holistic modalities, family involvement, and life skills development - empowering clients to heal from addiction and build healthy habits that support long-term recovery.

With a dedicated team of seasoned and passionate medical professionals, therapists, and addiction specialists, Avenues Baton Rouge will create a safe and welcoming space where individuals can begin their journey to recovery and rebuild their lives.

"Our mission at Avenues Recovery is to provide accessible, high-quality addiction treatment to everyone in need," said Matthew Engler, Regional Executive Director of Avenues Recovery Center, Louisiana Region. "We believe that recovery is possible for everyone, and this new facility in Baton Rouge will allow us to extend our compassionate care to even more individuals and families in need of support."

The new Baton Rouge facility is freshly renovated and features many modern amenities, offering a serene and safe haven where clients can discover themselves and embark upon the journey of recovery. This new expansion is particularly meaningful since it signals increased access to quality care for all those battling addiction in the capital of Louisiana and its environs.

The open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on November 7, 2024, at 1:30 p.m., on-site at 2414 Bunker Hill Drive, Baton Rouge, LA. Community members, healthcare professionals, local politicians, and recovery activists are invited to join us for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided facility tours, light refreshments, and a meet-and-greet. You can RSVP here.

For more information or for press availability, please contact:

Rachel Alter | rachel.alter@avenuesrecovery.com | 773-562-1457

Contact Information

Rachel Alter
Marketing Director
rachel.alter@avenuesrecovery.com
773-562-1457

SOURCE: Avenues Recovery Center

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

