Global PC Shipments Dip Slightly Despite Recovering Economy, AI Integration Key to Future Market Success, According to IDC Tracker

Even though the global economy shows signs of recovery, worldwide shipments of traditional PCs dipped 2.4% year-over-year (YoY) to 68.8 million units, during the third quarter of 2024 (3Q24), according to preliminary results from the International Data Corporation ( IDC ) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker . Factors including rising costs and inventory replenishment led to a surge in shipments in the previous quarter, resulting in a slightly slower sales cycle.

"Demand, without a doubt, has returned for PCs amongst consumers and commercial buyers," said Jitesh Ubrani , research manager with IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. "However, much of the demand was still concentrated at the entry-level thanks to a recovering economy and the back-to-school season in North America. That said, newer AI PCs, such as Copilot+ PCs from Qualcomm, along with Intel and AMD's equivalent chips as well as Apple's expected M4-based Macs, are expected to drive the premium segment in coming months."

"While we expect AI to reach ubiquity at some point at the end of this decade, the ramp up towards mass market will take longer than expected, well into 2026," stated research vice president of devices and displays, Linn Huang . "The next year-and-change will be largely about developing software, use cases, and target audiences for this AI-enabled hardware."

Commercial demand outside the education sector also remained strong, as many businesses have begun to refresh their PCs in preparation for the end of support for Windows 10. Key markets, such as Japan, grew double digits during 3Q24 and are leading this transition, but IDC expects other markets to follow suit in the coming quarters. Meanwhile, Apple had a strong 1H24 and YoY comparison base before its new products are expected to launch.

"After two quarters of mild growth, the market is taking a breather before going into the year-end buying period," said Bryan Ma , vice president with IDC's Worldwide Device Trackers. "Downside risks remain in the current geopolitical environment, but we think there is enough upside going into next year to lift the market into modest single-digit growth."

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Traditional PC Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q3 2024 (Preliminary results, shipments are in millions of units) Company 3Q24 Shipments 3Q24 Market Share 3Q23 Shipments 3Q23 Market Share 3Q24/3Q23 Growth 1. Lenovo 16.5 24.0% 16.0 22.7% 3.0% 2. HP Inc. 13.6 19.7% 13.5 19.2% 0.4% 3. Dell Technologies 9.8 14.3% 10.3 14.5% -4.0% 4. ASUS* 5.5 7.9% 5.0 7.0% 10.0% 4. Apple* 5.3 7.8% 7.0 10.0% -24.2% 5. Acer Group 4.5 6.6% 4.3 6.1% 4.4% Others 13.6 19.7% 14.4 20.4% -5.6% Total 68.8 100.0% 70.5 100.0% -2.4% Source: IDC Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, October 8, 2024

Notes:

IDC declares a statistical tie in the Personal Computing Device market when there is a difference

of one-tenth of one percent (0.1%) or less in the shipment shares among two or more vendors.

Traditional PCs include Desktops, Notebooks, and Workstations and do not include Tablets or x86 Servers. Detachable Tablets and Slate Tablets are part of the Personal Computing Device Tracker, but are not addressed in this press release.

Shipments include shipments to distribution channels or end users. OEM sales are counted under the company/brand under which they are sold.

IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker gathers detailed market data in over 90 countries. The research includes historical and forecast trend analysis, among other data.

