ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Winmo LLC: Winmo Reveal Turns Anonymous Web Visitors Into Known Leads

Winmo Clients Can Intercept the Highest-Intent Leads of All: The Ones Visiting Their Website

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Winmo Reveal, a new capability that lives within the core Winmo platform, puts a name to the previously anonymous visitors to a business' website. The new feature, released this October, empowers businesses to transform previously unknown inbound traffic into warm leads, with contact-level intelligence that appears directly on a user's Winmo dashboard.

Winmo Reveal Detects Contact-Level Website Visitors

Winmo Reveal Detects Contact-Level Website Visitors

Customers simply place a pixel on their website and by cross-referencing visitors with activity strings in third-party publisher networks, Winmo Reveal identifies specific, contact-level website visitors. This information includes critical data such as the visitor's name, company, and, where available, their email and LinkedIn profile and applicable Winmo profile.

Enhancing Lead Generation and Engagement

"Winmo Reveal is revolutionizing lead generation for agencies, adtech companies, media, and sponsorship properties," said Dave Currie, CEO of Winmo. "Our platform not only pinpoints inbound traffic with unparalleled accuracy, but also seamlessly integrates with Winmo's suite of sales intelligence tools like Winmo Compose, our AI-powered email outreach assistant. Together, these solutions provide a powerful, all-in-one suite that enables users to identify high-potential prospects and craft personalized outreach strategies in real time."

A Comprehensive Solution for All Users

Winmo's platform remains the go-to resource for agencies, media sellers, and brands seeking unparalleled sales intelligence. With access to an extensive database of decision-makers, advertising spend, and partnership insights, Winmo empowers users to create winning strategies that drive business growth. Winmo Reveal further strengthens Winmo's offering, allowing users across industries to identify high-intent visitors and optimize their outreach efforts.

Winmo customers interested in a custom demo and quote can get the ball rolling at www.winmo.com/winmoreveal.

Those who are not yet customers but are interested in learning more can request a demo of Winmo's award-winning sales intelligence database at www.winmo.com/winmo-reveal.

Contact Information

Marilyn Mead
Chief Marketing Officer
marilynm@winmo.com
800-761-1265

SOURCE: Winmo LLC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
