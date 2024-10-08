Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2024 15:10 Uhr
109 Leser
Automox Upholds Customer Data Security with Annual SOC 3 and SOC 2 Type II Compliance Reports

The Automox platform delivers confidence in IT as it securely automates over 1.3 billion patch policies per month with TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification, SOC 2, SOC 3, CSA STAR, GDPR, EU-US DPF, and PCI-DSS endorsements.

AUSTIN, TX, Oct. 08, 2024, the leading cloud-native IT operations platform, is proud to announce the completion of its annual SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 report. This dual attainment showcases the company's unwavering commitment to implementing cybersecurity measures, ensuring an elevated level of security for its customers.

Jason Kikta, CISO/SVP of Product at Automox, stated, "Automox prides itself on a culture of fundamental security, where security is inherent to everything we do, and we never treat it as a profit center. Our annual SOC audits are the foundation for the third pillar of that culture: proving our security posture to customers. Together, these three pillars demonstrate our commitment and secure-by-design philosophy."

In furtherance of its commitment to security best practices, Automox also proudly signed the CISA Secure by Design Pledge. This action solidified the company's already extensive security leadership, demonstrated in its recent TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification and a litany of others, including SOC 2, SOC 3, CSA STAR, GDPR, EU-US DPF, and PCI-DSS.

These certifications highlight Automox's commitment to industry best practices and our commitment to security best practices, even as the company continues to grow.

About Automox

Automox is the IT automation platform for modern organizations. Next-generation human-controlled automation empowers IT professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. 360+ Automox Worklet automation scripts make it easy for IT to save time, reduce risk, and thoughtfully automate OS, third-party software, and configuration updates on Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops, laptops, and servers.

Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on Twitter/X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

© 2024 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.

Attachment

  • The Automox platform delivers confidence in IT as it securely automates over 1.3 billion patch policies per month with TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification, SOC 2, SOC 3, CSA STAR, GDPR, EU-US DPF, and PCI-DSS endorsements. (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ee44250d-6fde-4c56-92bc-e6aec6249204)

