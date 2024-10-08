Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that Northern Ireland (NI) Water selected Tetra Tech, including its RPS operations, as one of the companies on the NI Water framework contract, with a value up to £800 million, which will support the sustainable delivery of key water and wastewater infrastructure projects across Northern Ireland.

Under this 8-year framework, Tetra Tech engineers and scientists will support NI Water to manage programs including strengthening climate resilience and improving the delivery of sustainable services to NI Water customers. Tetra Tech will provide innovative solutions such as integrated environmental modelling and the use of Machine Learning and AI techniques to optimize treatment operations.

"Tetra Tech has provided NI Water with critical water infrastructure support for decades," said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science approach and global water expertise to support the delivery of their leading water and wastewater program."

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 28,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

