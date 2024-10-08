This key addition will support scaling Clearspeed's technology and strategic development

Clearspeed, the leading provider of voice analytics technology for risk assessment at scale in the government, insurance, banking, sports integrity, and security sectors, today announced that Rick Lanter, senior vice president of product strategy and development at CSAA Insurance Group, has been appointed to Clearspeed's advisory board. In his role, Lanter will provide strategic guidance with a strong focus on enhancing the customer experience across the policyholder lifecycle.

Lanter brings a wealth of experience in global insurance and product innovation, including nearly 20 years of diverse experience in the global insurance industry. At CSAA, he oversees product development and the digital customer journey, guides underwriting strategy, and informs the quote and bind integration process. With this broad range of responsibilities, Lanter understands the critical role technology plays in integrating workflows for improved risk assessment and a seamless customer experience.

"At CSAA, we are always focused on better understanding how we can use technology to improve the product experience for our customers," said Lanter. "I look forward to working with the advisory board to provide guidance on risk assessment capabilities, workflow integration, and scalability, while strengthening my understanding of how to enhance the insurance experience for customers."

Clearspeed identifies risk at scale, improving current practices, making them faster and more cost-effective. The company's voice-based risk assessment technology builds increased confidence in decision making and enables clients to better identify potential fraud, which is becoming more pervasive, whether at application, claim, or renewal, and streamline their approach to mitigate the drivers of increased losses.

"Rick is a true visionary, and we're excited to welcome him to Clearspeed's advisory board as we drive our expansion both in the U.S. and beyond," said Scott Moore, chief revenue officer at Clearspeed. "He grasps the crucial balance between fostering innovative product development and ensuring those products meet the specific needs of consumers. His insight into keeping digital experiences at the heart of the customer journey, for both insurers and insureds, is invaluable."

Clearspeed continues to rapidly expand its bench of experts across the industries in which the company operates, with recent advisory appointments for insurance industry veteran Kim Garland, former U.S. Federal Government executive, Parker Wise, and retired British Army Brigadier General, Lance Mans. Further, with 800% growth in client usage in the past year, Clearspeed is committed to building a better world through trust enablement, working with best-in-class organizations worldwide, such as PwC UK and Allianz, to enhance the customer experience and reimagine processes across the policyholder lifecycle. As we navigate an increasingly complex risk landscape, Clearspeed remains committed to pioneering innovative solutions that empower insurers to build trust and confidence in their operations.

About Clearspeed

Clearspeed is the market leader for assessing risk in speech. Global organizations trust our highly precise, accurate, and unbiased voice analytics to fast-track low risk while also alerting to possible fraud. Our clients and partners rely on the unique data we provide to improve their risk confidence, reduce their costs, and deliver an improved customer experience.

